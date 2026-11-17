Who Makes Poulan Pro Chainsaws And Where Are They Manufactured?
While shopping for a new chainsaw, whether replacing an old one or this is your first, you'll come across quite a few brands that are spoken of highly. SlashGear's full list of chainsaw brands ranked worst to best features 20 of them. One that might stand out from the others, at least when it comes to recognizing its origins, is Poulan or Poulan Pro. It's regularly pitted against the name brands of the industry like Husqvarna or Stihl, yet most offerings are cheaper and more accessible. Given it first broke onto the scene in the early '50s and has over 70 years of experience, a pertinent question is who is really behind the brand and where are its products manufactured?
You might be surprised to learn that it's actually owned by Husqvarna Group — Husqvarna was converted into its own company in 2006. Poulan was also previously owned by Emerson Electric and in 1984 was purchased by Electrolux, which owned Husqvarna Group at the time. And since your next question is likely going to be about shared engineering and designs, yes, today's Poulan Pro products indeed borrow from Husqvarna's tech, albeit Poulan is priced more affordably.
The Poulan Saw Company was founded in 1946 by a seasoned American lumberjack named Claude Poulan. The early models were cumbersome two-man chainsaws, nothing like the advanced varieties available now. However, in the 1950s, Poulan's designs were upgraded so single loggers could properly utilize them and the rest is history. The original manufacturing was carried out in Louisiana, but that factory was closed in the late '80s, and the operations have since moved. They're split between Husqvarna's Georgia, South Carolina and other stateside plants and international plants in China.
What kind of reputation do Poulan Pro chainsaws have and are they still available?
Poulan Pro isn't the only tool or chainsaw company owned by Husqvarna Group; there are quite a few under its belt. But it is often considered and treated as its own affordable brand, and that seems to have informed Poulan's reputation. It does, after all, make one of the few budget-friendly chainsaws you can get under $200. Moreover, it's worth noting Poulan Pro sells a variety of outdoor gear and hardware, including consumer-grade lawn mowers, pressure washers, steam cleaners, snow blowers, and beyond.
Poulan Pro has a name that's not necessarily associated with being the best or top of the line, but rather a potential alternative to expensive models that's acceptable for the average owner versus pro-grade options. If you need to clear trees or cut wood on your property and you're not looking to spend an inordinate amount of money on a chainsaw, Poulan Pro is a decent option with mixed reviews.
Or, at least, that was the case in the past. As of this writing, Poulan's products at The Home Depot, Lowe's and Tractor Supply had around two to three star reviews on average, when they were available. Today, its products are hard to find on most retail sites, having seemingly been phased out. Older models can be found at places like Norfolk Hardware and Home Center or Shell Lumber and Hardware. If you need a brand new model, you'd be better off looking at Husqvarna, its parent company, and competitors.