While shopping for a new chainsaw, whether replacing an old one or this is your first, you'll come across quite a few brands that are spoken of highly. SlashGear's full list of chainsaw brands ranked worst to best features 20 of them. One that might stand out from the others, at least when it comes to recognizing its origins, is Poulan or Poulan Pro. It's regularly pitted against the name brands of the industry like Husqvarna or Stihl, yet most offerings are cheaper and more accessible. Given it first broke onto the scene in the early '50s and has over 70 years of experience, a pertinent question is who is really behind the brand and where are its products manufactured?

You might be surprised to learn that it's actually owned by Husqvarna Group — Husqvarna was converted into its own company in 2006. Poulan was also previously owned by Emerson Electric and in 1984 was purchased by Electrolux, which owned Husqvarna Group at the time. And since your next question is likely going to be about shared engineering and designs, yes, today's Poulan Pro products indeed borrow from Husqvarna's tech, albeit Poulan is priced more affordably.

The Poulan Saw Company was founded in 1946 by a seasoned American lumberjack named Claude Poulan. The early models were cumbersome two-man chainsaws, nothing like the advanced varieties available now. However, in the 1950s, Poulan's designs were upgraded so single loggers could properly utilize them and the rest is history. The original manufacturing was carried out in Louisiana, but that factory was closed in the late '80s, and the operations have since moved. They're split between Husqvarna's Georgia, South Carolina and other stateside plants and international plants in China.