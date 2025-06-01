Is Poulan Pro A Good Brand Mower? Here's What The Reviews Say

Many well-known landscaping equipment brands are trusted by the masses. The likes of Black and Decker and John Deere have won over customers with their wide assortment of products, strong quality, and solid warranties and customer service. Making things even better, stores like Harbor Freight have tools and equipment at budget-friendly rates from such brands, too. But other brands have entered the marketplace recently, seeking to earn some of the goodwill their more tenured contemporaries have accumulated.

One such example is Poulan Pro, a brand that many casual users of landscaping tools might not be familiar with. Poulan Pro specializes in several types of appliances, with the website putting a lot of focus on its blowers, chainsaws, and hedge trimmers specifically. However, that's not all it has to offer: As it turns out, Poulan Pro has tried dipping its toe into the lawn mower pool. Some of its items are available on the Home Depot website, including the Poulan Pro PM22Y625RH push lawn mower for $399 and Poulan Pro 42 in. Riding Mower for $1,199.

Several folks have given these Poulan Pro lawn mowers a try and shared their thoughts with the rest of the internet. Unfortunately, based on the company's 1 out of 5 star rating on Consumer Affairs and the mixed reviews on its products, the consensus seems to be that Poulan Pro is far from the perfect brand to buy from.

