Most people would agree that USB-C has made things simpler now that we can charge most of our devices with a single cable. The moment you start shopping for an expensive laptop or monitor, however, is when you realize just how confusing the different USB-C standards can be. Two USB-C ports may look identical, but they can feature vastly different capabilities.

Thunderbolt is a connectivity standard developed by Intel and Apple. Newer versions of Thunderbolt use the USB-C connector, but each new generation of Thunderbolt brings noticeable improvements in data transfer speeds, display capabilities, and power delivery. Thunderbolt 4 has been around since 2020 and is still widely used in powerful machines like the M5 MacBook Pro and Asus Zenbook S14. Thunderbolt 5 started making its way into premium laptops and accessories in 2024, with machines like the new touchscreen MacBook Pro now offering the standard.

Since Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 5 share the same USB-C connector, telling them apart is pretty difficult. Many manufacturers don't print the version number next to the lightning bolt symbol on their laptop's ports. The best place to check which Thunderbolt standard your device supports is the product's official specifications page or manual. You'll still need a Thunderbolt-certified cable and an accessory that supports the same standard to take proper advantage of its capabilities. For example, a Thunderbolt 5 dock plugged into a Thunderbolt 5 port will only operate at full speed if you also have a Thunderbolt 5-certified cable connecting the two devices.