What Brand Is Buc-Ee's Gas & How High Quality Is It?
Buc-ee's, the must-see gas station that's taking over social media, sells its own brand of gas at its Buc-ee's-branded gas pumps, supplied and distributed by R.B. Stewart Petroleum from Angleton, Texas. As for its quality, that's an issue that can't be verified, since Buc-ee's gas is not listed as a brand of gasoline or diesel qualifying as Top Tier Fuel, a fuel grade that's currently sold by Costco and other brands that conforms to the requirements for performance set by many carmakers that produce the engines in vehicles like yours. Even though Buc-ee's fuel does not meet Top Tier standards, you can still fill up with your choice of regular gas, mid-grade gas, premium gas, or diesel fuel at any Buc-ee's location — usually at a lower price than other fuel suppliers in the vicinity.
The Buc-ee's chain of convenience stores and gas stations was founded by Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, and his partner Don Wasek. He and Wasek founded Buc-ee's Ltd. in the mid-1980s as equal partners. The beaver mascot came about due to Aplin's nickname. This led to the friendly, buck-toothed beaver with a red baseball cap becoming the face of this successful company. Between them, they've created a mecca for travelers, featuring spotless restrooms, cheaper gas, and decent food choices.
The next chapter happened in 2006, when Aplin and Wasek decided to scale up their stores. From a 17,000-square-foot store that year, they ended up with a 68,000-square-foot store by 2012. Today's largest Buc-ee's is the one in Luling, Texas, which measures 75,593 square feet and is also the biggest gas station in the world.
Why is Top Tier gas better for your car?
Top Tier Fuel does make a difference, according to a study performed by AAA in 2019. It concluded that Top Tier-rated fuels left 95 percent fewer deposits on intake valves than non-Top Tier-rated fuels. In fact, an additional higher set of standards for Top Tier gasoline, called Top Tier+, is set to take effect for most Top Tier-approved gasoline brands by January 2027. The benefits of Top Tier+ gas go to today's direct injection gasoline engines, providing even fewer issues of deposits from fuel injectors and damage to your engine's valves, resulting in the best possible fuel efficiency and cleaner engines overall. Top Tier+ diesel fuel adds protection from wear for your fuel system components. But since Buc-ee's doesn't currently sell Top Tier Fuel, you can't be completely sure of the quality of the fuel that's going into your tank when you fuel up there.
It's unlikely that a few tanks of Buc-ee's gasoline will do any serious damage to your vehicle, especially if you've been giving it a steady diet of Top Tier Fuel from other retailers. It's okay to pull in, fill your tank, and see why Buc-ee's is an essential stop for your next road trip. Clean your car in Buc-ee's huge car wash, use their super-clean restrooms, enjoy some brisket or some Beaver Nuggets, and get some souvenirs featuring their famous red-hatted beaver.
You may not visit Buc-ee's on your next highway trip for the quality of their gasoline or diesel. But there are many other benefits that still attract travelers to the sign of the beaver.