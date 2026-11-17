Buc-ee's, the must-see gas station that's taking over social media, sells its own brand of gas at its Buc-ee's-branded gas pumps, supplied and distributed by R.B. Stewart Petroleum from Angleton, Texas. As for its quality, that's an issue that can't be verified, since Buc-ee's gas is not listed as a brand of gasoline or diesel qualifying as Top Tier Fuel, a fuel grade that's currently sold by Costco and other brands that conforms to the requirements for performance set by many carmakers that produce the engines in vehicles like yours. Even though Buc-ee's fuel does not meet Top Tier standards, you can still fill up with your choice of regular gas, mid-grade gas, premium gas, or diesel fuel at any Buc-ee's location — usually at a lower price than other fuel suppliers in the vicinity.

The Buc-ee's chain of convenience stores and gas stations was founded by Arch "Beaver" Aplin III, and his partner Don Wasek. He and Wasek founded Buc-ee's Ltd. in the mid-1980s as equal partners. The beaver mascot came about due to Aplin's nickname. This led to the friendly, buck-toothed beaver with a red baseball cap becoming the face of this successful company. Between them, they've created a mecca for travelers, featuring spotless restrooms, cheaper gas, and decent food choices.

The next chapter happened in 2006, when Aplin and Wasek decided to scale up their stores. From a 17,000-square-foot store that year, they ended up with a 68,000-square-foot store by 2012. Today's largest Buc-ee's is the one in Luling, Texas, which measures 75,593 square feet and is also the biggest gas station in the world.