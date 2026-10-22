What Brand Is Costco's Gas And How High-Quality Is It?

Stopping at your favorite retailer's on-site fuel center after a long shopping trip can be a convenient way to fill up. This is also true of Costco's fuel centers where traffic only goes one way, but once you're done, you can pull out and head home. Costco as a company carries and sells Kirkland Signature, a brand that goes beyond the minimum detergent requirements set by the EPA.

Why? That's because Costco is classified as a Top Tier gasoline retailer. Fuels approved by Top Tier are indeed intended to be top quality, as they meet such a high level of performance that they're on the same level with the standards instituted by major manufacturers. This helps set Costco's fuel apart, as it contains five times the minimum detergent requirement. The company's gas is also filtered to keep water and other debris from contaminating a customer's fuel tank. Costco believes that the end result is fuel that can clean a vehicle's engine and improve its performance.

In addition, Costco's additive-enhanced formula is designed to reduce fuel injector buildup while also helping to improve overall engine operation. When it comes to the grade of fuel Costco sells, the retailer's regular gasoline is typically 87 octane, while premium gasoline is 91 octane. In terms of which one you should use, Costco recommends checking the manufacturer's recommendation for your exact model in the owner's manual.