5 Non-Dyson Attachments Compatible With Dyson Vacuum Cleaners
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Dyson vacuum cleaners have been incredibly popular over the past few years, with the company becoming so well-known that they've expanded to create all sorts of cool non-vacuum Dyson-branded products. But with popularity often comes a higher cost, with even Dyson accessories sometimes costing an arm and a leg. Because of this, there exists a large third-party market that caters to all sorts of Dyson accessories that can save users a lot of money.
From accessories that help improve the runtime for your favorite Dyson cordless to attachments that make using your vacuum far more comfortable and efficient, there are a lot of third-party accessories that users online swear by. The following are a few of the top-rated third-party Dyson accessories that you might want to add to your next Amazon wish list.
Just be warned that there are always risks involved when purchasing and using non-Dyson-approved accessories. Any non-Dyson attachment that causes damage to your vacuum can potentially void your warranty, so keep that in mind when looking to save a few dollars in order to save up for those fancy Dyson OnTrac headphones you've had your eye on.
1. Power Button On/Off Control Clamp
My partner deals with rheumatoid arthritis, making certain tasks more difficult than normal. One thing that can cause fatigue or a flare-up is using a stick vacuum for a long time. The constant motion of squeezing the trigger to activate the vacuum, or holding it down to keep it on, can often lead to serious discomfort after a long cleaning session.
This had us searching for ways to mitigate this issue, leading us to find a very simple and cost-effective solution. The REEYEAR Power Button On/Off Control Clamp does a great job easing the potential strain that those with various motor issues might have when using a Dyson stick vacuum. You can easily flip the switch and lock the trigger into the "on" position, freeing your hand and finger and reducing potential stress.
While in the past I've used a 3D-printed part to do the same thing, having the toggle switch makes it a lot more convenient, as we can keep it attached to the vacuum at all times. I can use it normally when vacuuming, while my partner can flip the switch for more comfort when she's using it.
2. Vacuum filter replacement
While you can wash your official Dyson filter, it will eventually need to be replaced. And while Dyson recommends cleaning a filter monthly, the process requires you to wash and air-dry it for at least 24 hours. This is fine, but many users online note that an issue that requires vacuuming always seems to arise when their filter is drying.
This is why having a spare filter is generally always a good idea, but not everyone wants to pay the $30 that Dyson charges for a V10 filter. I know this from firsthand experience, as the Dyson Cyclone V10 is the vacuum that I have been using at home for years and have gone through a few filters since owning it. This might be why the Leadaybetter V10 vacuum filter replacement is so popular.
With over 8,000 reviews on Amazon and holding a 4.5 rating, users seem to really enjoy and often recommend this third-party filter. It's also often on sale for under $10, making it a lot easier on the wallet for those looking for a new or spare Dyson filter. Just make sure to check compatibility, as some have had issues.
3. Quick Release Low Reach Adapter
The various Dyson stick vacuums are really great tools to have on hand, and while their design makes cleaning a breeze, they aren't always that great in some specific use cases. Two instances come to mind, having used several of these stick-type vacuums in various settings over the years. Getting under furniture can sometimes be a bit of a challenge, and reaching to vacuum on top of things like bookshelves is nearly impossible.
While traditional vacuums often struggle with getting into low spaces, not to mention simply not being able to reach up high, there exist attachments for various Dyson vacuums that help to address these limitations. A Low Reach Clean Adapter is one example of this, allowing you to attach this little adapter to the top of the main suction port of the vacuum.
It attaches to either end of the stick portion of the vacuum, allowing you to easily reach under or above furniture. If bending down or struggling to reach up high is not for you, this little third-party attachment might just find its way into your next Amazon order.
4. Vacuum Light
When the Dyson V15 Detect cordless vacuum was released, one of the standout features that Dyson promoted was the built-in green laser that illuminated the floor as you vacuumed. While this might sound strange, the benefit was that the green laser light helped to highlight dirt, debris, and, most importantly, pet hair. Since I have three cats, I know their hair gets everywhere and can often be hard to see, meaning you need to constantly vacuum everything.
Dyson claims that its green laser helps users clean more effectively than vacuums that use a standard LED light. But what happens if your Dyson vacuum's green laser goes out, or if you have a model without the built-in laser and want the feature for yourself? The Bahuun Vacuum Light has you covered, being compatible with several Dyson models, as well as stick vacuums from other brands.
It's a simple attachment that adds functionality that might otherwise cost hundreds, since upgrading your current vacuum might not be feasible for everyone. User reviews are also quite positive on Amazon, with comments saying that the green light has multiple brightness settings and is incredibly effective at highlighting what needs to be vacuumed.
5. Flexible Extension Hose
A flexible hose attachment is something so simple that many users who have purchased a third-party one wonder why Dyson didn't include one with its vacuums as standard. If you have a cordless Dyson, having this simple attachment can make your vacuum a lot more useful. This is especially true for newer handheld Dyson vacuums, as many users say in handheld mode, their center of gravity is off, making using them uncomfortable.
Users praise the Fullclean Flexible Extension Hose, noting that this hose makes cleaning their car easier. Others stated that it's such an essential attachment that they wish they had bought one sooner. It's also a lot cheaper at under $10 when on sale compared to the $40 Dyson will happily charge you for essentially the same thing.
This specific hose works with all sorts of Dyson models and their included attachments; just be aware that users on Amazon note that it doesn't come with a metal connection. This means it isn't compatible with any powered motorized attachments you might have. But if you need a cheap, flexible hose to get into all the nooks and crannies, this one certainly should fit the bill.
How these products were selected
When highlighting some of the best non-official Dyson attachments for your vacuum, we scoured the internet to find out what users and experts were saying. We also relied on the writer's expertise, who has firsthand experience with Dyson products and several of the tools featured in the list above.
We searched through Amazon reviews, went to Reddit to find out what others were recommending, and even looked at video reviews from channels focused on Dyson vacuums, as well as from average users simply looking to share their opinions with others.