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Dyson vacuum cleaners have been incredibly popular over the past few years, with the company becoming so well-known that they've expanded to create all sorts of cool non-vacuum Dyson-branded products. But with popularity often comes a higher cost, with even Dyson accessories sometimes costing an arm and a leg. Because of this, there exists a large third-party market that caters to all sorts of Dyson accessories that can save users a lot of money.

From accessories that help improve the runtime for your favorite Dyson cordless to attachments that make using your vacuum far more comfortable and efficient, there are a lot of third-party accessories that users online swear by. The following are a few of the top-rated third-party Dyson accessories that you might want to add to your next Amazon wish list.

Just be warned that there are always risks involved when purchasing and using non-Dyson-approved accessories. Any non-Dyson attachment that causes damage to your vacuum can potentially void your warranty, so keep that in mind when looking to save a few dollars in order to save up for those fancy Dyson OnTrac headphones you've had your eye on.