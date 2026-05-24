Here's How Dyson Headphones Compare To Other Top-Name Brands

Dyson is a name synonymous with vacuum cleaners and hair dryers, so it might come as a surprise that the company also manufactures and sells headphones. It actually tried entering the audio market in 2022 with the Dyson Zone — a pair of active noise-canceling headphones that doubled as a portable air-purifying mask. Needless to say, not a lot of people have been spotted wearing this contraption in public, but Dyson hadn't given up yet. Two years later, in 2024, the Dyson OnTrac headphones were showcased, except this time, they weren't filtering air.

The OnTrac are a pair of ANC-enabled headphones that launched at a price of $500, which is a pretty premium class to be competing in. With popular alternatives like the AirPods Max or the Sony WH-1000XM6, the Dyson OnTrac headphones really need to be doing something special to stand out. Well, according to professional reviews and customer feedback, they do manage to get a few things right. However, when compared to the other established offerings, the OnTrac headphones aren't as easy to recommend.

In a comparison carried out by RTINGS, the Sony WH-1000XM5 managed to one-up the Dyson OnTrac in ANC performance and comfort. What Hi-Fi also mentioned how the Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones offer superior audio quality and ANC. In their own bubble, however, the Dyson OnTrac headphones seem to find an audience among users who prefer its bold design and customizability.