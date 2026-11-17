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Wi-Fi has pretty much caught up and, in some cases, even exceeded the standard 1 Gbps, 2.5 Gbps, 5 Gbps, and 10 Gbps Ethernet in terms of raw speed. That's because Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 have maximum throughput of 9.6 Gbps and 46 Gbps, respectively. However, it still can't beat Ethernet when it comes to stability and low-latency connections. One major problem is that some laptops lack RJ45 ports because they have an ultra-thin profile. But you can still connect these devices to your router using an Ethernet cable. You just need a USB-to-Ethernet adapter to act as the middleman.

The port you insert the adapter into matters greatly, because if it's a USB 2.0 port or lower, it will effectively bottleneck your network. USB 2.0 has a maximum throughput of 480 Mbps, but Gigabit Ethernet can achieve a maximum throughput of 1,000 Mbps. This means USB 2.0 effectively cuts the speed in half. This is especially true if you're using something like the Ugreen USB-C to Ethernet 2.5 GbE Adapter. It costs $24.99 and supports USB 3.0 (this has a maximum throughput of 5 Gbps) and 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet. It can even work on phones.

At USB 2.0 speeds, Ethernet can become slower than Wi-Fi, with Gigabit internet on Wi-Fi 6 and 7 routers averaging around 600-900 Mbps. Gigabit Ethernet has a real-world throughput of around 900 Mbps. So it helps to know which ports are USB 3.0 and above to best take advantage of it.