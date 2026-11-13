4 Useful Anker Gadgets That Have Nothing To Do With Power Banks

When you think of Anker, power banks come to mind first. That is fair, because the company built its name on chargers, cables, and batteries that you can toss in a bag and forget about. But Anker is more than a brand that makes device chargers. Anker's portfolio is longer than most buyers expect. Robot vacuums, baby gear, home security, and portable power all come from the same parent company.

That gap between what people know and what Anker really sells is closing. The company is folding eufy and Soundcore into the main Anker name, so the separate brand labels are fading even though the products themselves are staying put. You might've seen a box that says Anker eufy, which is exactly what the company is doing to bring everything under one umbrella. So, if you see eufy or Soundcore, you'll now understand it comes from Anker.

This list skips the power banks on purpose. Instead, it covers four gadgets that solve everyday problems around the house, on your desk, in your bag, and in the nursery. Each one serves a different purpose, and you might never have thought Anker made it. Some suit anyone, while others only fit a certain kind of home. But the main purpose is to show that Anker is more than a brand that offers chargers and power banks.