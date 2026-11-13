4 Useful Anker Gadgets That Have Nothing To Do With Power Banks
When you think of Anker, power banks come to mind first. That is fair, because the company built its name on chargers, cables, and batteries that you can toss in a bag and forget about. But Anker is more than a brand that makes device chargers. Anker's portfolio is longer than most buyers expect. Robot vacuums, baby gear, home security, and portable power all come from the same parent company.
That gap between what people know and what Anker really sells is closing. The company is folding eufy and Soundcore into the main Anker name, so the separate brand labels are fading even though the products themselves are staying put. You might've seen a box that says Anker eufy, which is exactly what the company is doing to bring everything under one umbrella. So, if you see eufy or Soundcore, you'll now understand it comes from Anker.
This list skips the power banks on purpose. Instead, it covers four gadgets that solve everyday problems around the house, on your desk, in your bag, and in the nursery. Each one serves a different purpose, and you might never have thought Anker made it. Some suit anyone, while others only fit a certain kind of home. But the main purpose is to show that Anker is more than a brand that offers chargers and power banks.
eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E25
No matter how efficiently you do your chores, housework never really ends. The Bureau of Labor Statistics found that, on an average day in 2025, 81 percent of people did household activities like cleaning, cooking, or yard work and spent about two hours on them. Thanks to technology, people can hand off most tasks to dedicated devices. A robot vacuum is one such device. Of course, it will not do all of your tasks, but it can take the floors off your list.
The eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E25 goes further than most because its station handles the messy parts for you. After each run, the station empties the dust into a 3-liter bag that lasts up to 75 days. It also washes the mop roller, which cleans itself 120 times per minute, and dries it with warm air so it does not start to smell. The robot vacuum pulls with 20,000 Pa of suction, and a small arm helps it reach along walls and corners.
It has its limits. Dark carpets may go undetected, so you need to draw a no-go zone in the app. Repeat this for furniture lower than 116 mm (about 4.6 inches). The eufy Robot Vacuum Omni E25 has an MRP of $1,069.98, but it is available for a limited time for $599.99. If the price feels high, Shark and Roborock also sell docks that empty and clean themselves.
eufy SmartTrack Link
While trackers are mostly used for smartphones and other devices, they can also help you track your luggage. Airlines mishandled about 24 million bags in 2025, according to SITA's 2026 baggage report. On the positive side, the mishandling rate fell by 23% after technology like trackers that travelers have started using. Apple's Find My bag-tracing system cut permanently lost luggage by 90% in the first year. The eufy SmartTrack Link also runs on Apple's Find My network. This $19.99 key ring tag lets you see where your own bag or device ended up.
The tag has no GPS and works by sending a Bluetooth signal that nearby Apple devices pass along, which'll show a spot on a map in the Find My app. Double-tapping the tag rings your iPhone even on silent, which works through the eufy Security app. It sends an instant alert the moment you walk away without your keys or other tagged items. This feature requires no monthly fee. The battery is replaceable and lasts up to a year, and a QR code lets a stranger contact you without seeing your location.
Now the catch. It works only with Apple devices, so Android owners should skip it. That is a real limit for anyone with a Samsung, VIVO, or OPPO phone. If you use an iPhone, the tag shows up in the Items tab next to any AirTag you own, keeping everything you track in one list.
Anker Nano Power Strip
A messy desk isn't a nice sight, especially if you spend most of your time working there. Tangled cords are a common sight on a desk, but it doesn't have to be this way. The Anker Nano Power Strip tries to fix that by clamping to the edge of your desk. It has 6 AC outlets, 2 USB-C ports, and 2 USB-A ports, split between the top and bottom. The good thing is that it doesn't protrude like a brick; the part above the desk is only 0.75 inches thick (thinner than AirPods Pro 3).
The clamp fits desks between 0.6 and 1.8 inches thick, but it's not recommended for glass. It also includes some safety features. This Anker Nano Power Strip has 1,500J of surge protection and a smart overload reset button that cuts power when it overloads. Press the reset button to restore power. Its AC side is rated for 1,875W, just above the 1,800 watts most power strips handle, enough for a clothing iron alone. It is best for laptops, lamps, and chargers.
The USB side has a few rules to keep in mind. The USB ports share a 70W total, so when several USB ports are busy, plug laptops that need more than 45W into an AC outlet. If you charge a Samsung device next to a non-laptop device, the Samsung device gets priority at 45W. That is a small perk for Galaxy owners, and the rules are easy to live with.
eufy Bottle Washer S1 Pro
Formula-fed babies can go through up to eight bottles a day in the early weeks. The CDC says to clean baby bottles after every feeding, which turns bottle washing into a job that follows you around the clock. As a new parent, I can tell you scrubbing small parts when you're tired gets on your nerves. The eufy Bottle Washer S1 Pro is built to take that job off your hands.
The washer sprays bottles from 8 directions with 59 nozzles, sterilizes them with 212-degree steam, and dries everything in 55 minutes with a dual-fan system. You can load up to 10 bottles at once, or 4 bottles plus a full breast pump kit. Clean items can sit inside for up to 72 hours, which is enough for a full day. A built-in water softener is meant to stop the cloudy film that hard water leaves behind. To get this help, you need to pay $429.99, but the official website offers a limited-time $90 discount.
The CDC says that if bottles are dishwasher-safe, a dishwasher with hot water and a heated drying cycle makes a separate sanitizing step unnecessary. It recommends daily sanitizing for babies under two months, babies born early, and babies with weakened immune systems. If you wash by hand, then this machine saves real time. You can even schedule washing and customize your routine from the app.