If you have ever had a battery for one of your power tools that felt dead because it wouldn't charge anymore, chances are that you can revive it in less than 20 minutes. It's a fairly straightforward process that anyone can follow at home with everyday tools, but since we are dealing with electrical components, there are some precautionary measures, too. But generally speaking, you can bring an old 18V battery, or even a 20V battery, to life, provided that the problem lies with its current state of charge.

When you connect the 18V or 20V battery to a charger, there's usually a charging indicator LED that lights up. And if that LED indicator doesn't start blinking after connecting the battery, people automatically assume that it's dead and start looking for replacement batteries. However, it could simply be that the battery's current charge level has dropped below the minimum threshold and is therefore not recognized by the charger. It's a common problem that arises when an 18V or 20V battery is completely drained.

There's another possible scenario where the battery's own charging level indicator flashes a single red light, and upon plugging it into the charger, the charger's LED instantly turns from red to green, and the battery does not charge at all. This is typically the case with Milwaukee batteries. In both cases, the underlying cause could be the same, and jump-starting your dead 18V battery with a working 18V battery should do the trick.