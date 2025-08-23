Here's Why You Shouldn't Jump A Car With A Power Tool Battery

There are a ton of clever hacks on social media today, and to be honest, a good number of them can help you save money and even get out of a tricky situation. For instance, grabbing the nearest 18V battery like those used on Ryobi or Milwaukee tools and hooking it up to your dead car battery might seem like a plausible idea. After all, there are hundreds of videos online of people doing it with positive results, right?

What seems like a shortcut or quick fix is actually one of the fastest ways to brick your vehicle's electronics, damage your power tool battery, and possibly start a fire. Modern car electronics feature sensitive modules that have been designed to run on a 12-volt supply, and zapping them with an extra six or eight volts is like lighting a fireplace with a flamethrower. It might work immediately, but you risk burning down your house (power tools have recessed contacts; a tiny error could cause a short circuit and lead to a small fire).