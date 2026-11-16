All Mini's cars, including the Mini Cooper C and Mini Cooper S, have three passenger seats. Given the brand's emphasis on its miniature size, you might be wondering if a tall person can fit in the back of the car. The answer is yes, but we must again include an asterisk.

The Car Enthusiast demonstrated that he had plenty of headroom and legroom in the front passenger seat. In fact, given the lack of a steering wheel, that area was even roomier and potentially the best place in the vehicle for a tall person to sit. But when tall people move to the rear seats, problems crop up like weeds. The Mini Clubman's roof doesn't really accommodate people of The Car Enthusiast's height of six-foot-six — he had to tilt his neck to one side to fit. And as for his legs, depending on the height of the person in front of him, he either needed to jam his knees into the back of the front seat or involuntarily manspread his legs, leaving his knees on either side of the seat. Another content creator, Tall Rides, who is also six-foot-six, encountered similar problems with a 2013 Mini Cooper Countryman. And exiting the vehicle produced similar problems.

As a general rule of thumb, you should probably take the advice of tall Mini Cooper owners on the r/MINI subreddit: Taller people should stick to the front. Anyone in the back should sit in the seat opposite the tall driver or passenger. That way, you maximize the comfort of the driver and all passengers as much as possible.