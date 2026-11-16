The Toyota RAV4 is unquestionably one of the most popular vehicles in the United States, an observation one can make by simply looking around on a highway and counting them by the dozen. They're a fairly universal vehicle — compact enough to be good in a city, yet spacious enough to comfortably fit a family of five plus groceries. It's the default choice if you're shopping for a crossover. Bland, appliance-like, but undeniably functional. One would assume that such a vehicle would be extremely in-demand, and it is. But it's not the most in-demand; in fact, its popularity is waning. That title belongs to another Toyota product — the Lexus IS 500, of all things.

The Lexus IS 500 represents the top trim level of the Lexus IS line, which itself has no direct Toyota equivalent. Or it used to, before Lexus axed the 5.0L V8 from its lineup, leaving just the 3.5L turbo V6 in the IS F Sport as the sole remaining option. This likely plays an important role as to why the IS 500 is so desirable.

But how desirable, exactly? Well, it obviously didn't sell as well as an F-150 in terms of sheer numbers. But it did sell extremely quickly — quicker than anything else in September 2026 to the tune of spending just 24.3 days on the market, according to iSeeCars. That means, if one comes up for sale, it's gone in just over three weeks on average. By comparison, the average across all used vehicles is 53.4 days, with the RAV4 taking 55 days to sell. But why is this luxury sedan apparently so sought after? Let's discuss.