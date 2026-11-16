5 Compact DeWalt Products Worth Adding To Your Tool Collection

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When it comes to power tools, power and price tend to be the primary focus for many in the market. But one could easily argue that size should be every bit as important, because if there's one thing that can be frustrating when you're starting a job, it's finding out that the tool you're using is too big for the location.

For that very reason, most of the major cordless power tool manufacturers have entire lines of devices that are designed for use in small spaces where close-quarter work is the norm. "Compact" doesn't always translate to "miniature," of course, as going too small will eventually rob a tool of the power it likely needs to accomplish the task at hand. Thus, brands like DeWalt Tools have continued to find ways to go small without shortchanging buyers on the performance they've come to expect.

While not all of those compact DeWalt Tools deliver the goods in terms of performance, quite a few of them have proven popular among those who've already used them. Here are a few of the devices in DeWalt's power tool lineup that have earned both the "compact" label and still earned solid enough reviews from folks in the know to count them as worthy of your collection.