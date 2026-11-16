5 Compact DeWalt Products Worth Adding To Your Tool Collection
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When it comes to power tools, power and price tend to be the primary focus for many in the market. But one could easily argue that size should be every bit as important, because if there's one thing that can be frustrating when you're starting a job, it's finding out that the tool you're using is too big for the location.
For that very reason, most of the major cordless power tool manufacturers have entire lines of devices that are designed for use in small spaces where close-quarter work is the norm. "Compact" doesn't always translate to "miniature," of course, as going too small will eventually rob a tool of the power it likely needs to accomplish the task at hand. Thus, brands like DeWalt Tools have continued to find ways to go small without shortchanging buyers on the performance they've come to expect.
While not all of those compact DeWalt Tools deliver the goods in terms of performance, quite a few of them have proven popular among those who've already used them. Here are a few of the devices in DeWalt's power tool lineup that have earned both the "compact" label and still earned solid enough reviews from folks in the know to count them as worthy of your collection.
20V MAX Compact Reciprocating Saw
Cutting tools are essential to almost any building or renovation project, whether you're a work site professional or are going the DIY route. It's safe to say that either one of those groups can tell you how frustrating it is when you've got some close-quarters cutting to do and a reciprocating saw that won't fit in the available space. We're not saying that DeWalt's 20V Max Compact Reciprocating Saw will solve that issue for every space in which you need to work, but at 14.5 inches in total length, it should give you more room to move than most.
At $179, it won't cost you an arm and a leg either. That is for the "tool only" version, of course, though you can also buy a kit with a 5Ah battery and charger included for just $220.71 if you prefer. Cost and size aside, the cutter should be able to handle most jobs you throw at it, with its 1 1/8-inch stroke length primed to deliver solid cutting speeds and its variable speed trigger producing up to 2,800 SPM (strokes per minute). Meanwhile, a 4-position blade clamp allows for additional positional versatility in tight spaces.
If you're curious, the Compact Reciprocating Saw is also well liked by users, with more than 3,000 Home Depot shoppers awarding it a 4.7-star rating and 92% recommending it to others. Some did note the saw may vibrate excessively during use, something worth considering prior to purchase.
20V MAX Compact Cordless Task Light
We're gonna take a moment to reiterate for the umpteenth time that a little extra lighting is one of those things that any work site pro or DIYer will find useful. The good news is that the tool market is stocked with solid portable lighting options from most of the major players in the game.
DeWalt is indeed on that list, with the Stanley Black & Decker-owned brand currently selling a tool-only version of its Compact 20V Max Task Light through The Home Depot for just $99. That might sound pricey, but if you've already got 20V Max tools around, many users might have you thinking that sub-$100 sticker price is a bit of a steal, as they've given the light a user rating of 4.8 stars and awarded it a 93-percent recommendation rating.
Brightness is a big part of that near-immaculate rating, with the light capable of bringing up to 2,000 lumens to your low-light workspace. Users also appreciate the tool's heavy-duty handle, which allows the light to rotate 360 degrees and also acts as a hook or back stand when needed. The light weighs in at 2.8 pounds, so it's easy to carry along with you. It's also IP54 rated for dust and moisture resistance. And if you've got a little extra room to work, it can even be affixed to most standard tripods. While the tool is part of DeWalt's 20V Max family, it can also be powered by the brand's 12V battery packs.
ToughSystem 2.0 Compact Deep Tool Box
Much like additional lighting, extra storage capacity can also be a big deal for anyone with plenty of tools and gear to protect and not enough space to safely store them. While major brand tool chests and work stations can go a long way in keeping your tools safe and your workshop looking tidy, they won't suffice for folks who need a good storage solution that also allows them to carry gear to sites outside of their designated work space.
Tool boxes have, historically, served as the cure for that particular quandary. They still are, though the tool boxes we see in the market today are a far cry from the ones used by generations past. For proof of that, look no further than DeWalt's ToughSystem 2.0 Compact model, which is easy to carry and, with a 15.25-inch width and 20-liter (or 5.3-gallon) capacity, can hold more than your average compact toolbox. DeWalt's design crew achieves that by cleverly designing the box to go deep instead of wide.
As you may have surmised, that approach involves compartments and the ability to stack, with DeWalt including removable dividers and a lidded interior organizer that can lie flat on top of the dividers or fit snugly in a side slot. This set, which includes not one, but two of the tool boxes, is selling for $116.78 through Home Depot and comes with a 100-percent recommended rate from users, who've also rated it 4.7 stars overall.
Atomic 20V Max Compact 1/4 in. Impact Driver
You may not realize it, but DeWalt Tools is typically ranked high among the market's major manufacturers of impact drivers. Given that, if you are in the market for one of those powerful drivers, DeWalt may be a good brand to check out. And if you are checking it out, you should hit up Home Depot, where the brand's Atomic 20V Max Compact 1/4-inch Kit is well worth a look.
That is partly because Home Depot is currently selling the kit — which includes a 2.0Ah battery pack and charger — for just $99. That is a 45% reduction from the tool's typical retail price of $179, which should make it appealing to any shopper in need. At a front-to-back length of 5.1 inches, it's also a tool that should come in handy for anyone who regularly finds themselves in need of a powerful driver that can fit into tight spaces.
Just FYI — 93 percent of those who have found themselves in that group recommend the driver to others, rating it at 4.7 stars, with most praising it for its compact and lightweight design, as well as its power and battery life. Regarding power, its brushless motor can put up to 1,700 inch-pounds of torque into the hands of users, who can control that output by way of a variable speed trigger. For the record, this set also comes with a tool bag so users can easily store and transport the driver to any location they need.
20V MAX Jobsite Fan
Keeping cool on a worksite can be a constant struggle whether your job is indoors or out in nature. In most cases, schlepping a fan along to a worksite can help with that particular issue, with a good shop fan also helping to improve air circulation. While larger box fans are often the model of choice, those looking for a less bulky option to lug around from site to site might have interest in DeWalt's 20V Max Compact Fan.
As far as its size, the fan measures in at 12.13 inches long x 8.6 inches wide x 16.58 inches high, making it the definition of "compact" compared to most box fans. Though it's small, the fan can still deliver the goods in terms of airflow, producing up to 650 CFM on its highest setting. According to DeWalt, with a fully charged 5.0Ah battery attached, it can run for about 4.5 hours on that high setting. Meanwhile, variable speed settings allow users to choose how much air is flowing at any given moment.
The fan is also designed to stand securely on its base or hang by various methods. Those features have led to the fan earning a 4.7-star user rating, even as many of those reviews lament that the fan does not have a plug-in option to pair with the 20V battery power. Despite that, many appreciate the $169 fan for its size and performance, with users saying they use it for everything from work sites to camping trips and outdoor events.