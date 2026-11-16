How Much Would It Cost To Build A PC That Can Compete With A Nintendo Switch 2?

At the risk of sounding like an aging tech enthusiast, there was a time when building a PC like this would have cost much less. We are no longer at that point, nor will we be for quite some time, if ever again. RAM shortages and rising PC parts costs are to blame for that. But this also means that the estimated prices listed here will change over time. With some careful planning, and by using retailer promotions and sales, you could build a PC that's equivalent to a Switch 2 for much less. It's no wonder why building a machine to compete with more powerful consoles like the PS5 Pro is prohibitively expensive.

You can make some concessions and go with a less powerful and more accessible GPU, CPU, or RAM bundle — the suggestion to go with the lower-cost DDR4 RAM is precisely that. Not that this is recommended, but you could also opt for renewed or refurbished parts, specifically the GPU. But this also highlights how the Nintendo Switch 2, which costs $500 all-in, could be an enticing buy for many who don't want to bother putting together their own system.

The Nintendo Switch 2 also has a lot of unique features that even most owners don't know about, which improve the gaming experience. The Joy-Con controllers and their versatility are just one example, as is breaking out the console anywhere for some spur-of-the-moment local multiplayer sessions. Though, you can also connect Joy-Cons to a PC for gaming using Steam. You can also grab one of the other handheld consoles to play anywhere, most of which are cheaper or comparable to the cost of building your own system.