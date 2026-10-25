How Much Would It Cost To Build A PC That Can Compete With The PS5 Pro?
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In a long-surviving Rockstar Games tradition, "Grand Theft Auto VI" will make its debut on consoles before PC. Since you'll be spending loads on a new console to play it anyway, maybe you'd prefer using the extra time before its PC release to build one that will be able to run Rockstar's new masterpiece once it's available, and in the meantime, run other games at the level of the PS5 Pro. How much will this endeavor cost you, though?
Let's start with the GPU. The RTX 5060 Ti is one of the graphics cards that can technically outperform the PS5 Pro in terms of raw power. Yet, it's often cited by many as the closest equivalent to the PS5's fully custom AMD GPU. For the CPU, the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X is more or less the same, so that goes in the shopping cart. The PS5 Pro has 16GB of DDR6 RAM (shared between the CPU and GPU) with an extra few GBs for the system. For your PC, it's more logical to simply get 16GB of DDR4 RAM to be on the safe side and edge out the PS5 Pro. These three components alone will set you back by approximately $1,000 (around $750 for the GPU, and $118 and $148 for the RAM and CPU, respectively).
Unfortunately, the seemingly less important things will add up, as you can see in these examples. For the CPU, you'll need a motherboard with an AM4 socket, which is around $100. A 750W power supply will cost $90 and keep you in the clear. You also need a 2TB SSD for storage, which will run you about $220, and you can get a solid case and three case fans for around $100. Put it all together, and your build will cost in the neighborhood of $1,530 — around $50 less than the $1,580 console.
Can you go a bit cheaper?
You can save more money by ditching Nvidia and going all in on an AMD build. Though some argue that AMD's RX 7700 XT is the closest to PS5 Pro, real-world benchmarks show that you'll need at least an RX 9060 XT, which, thankfully, costs $200 less than the RTX 5060 Ti. With other components, you really don't want to cheap out, but it's absolutely amazing that you could technically build a PC for around $1,300 that will deliver the same performance as the PS5 Pro, and even outperform it in some games (easier hardware optimization on consoles is still a factor to consider).
What if that's still a bit too steep? In that case, building something closer to the regular PS5 will help you tighten your budget significantly. Starting with the GPU, you can grab the RX 6600 XT for about $350 to match the base PS5, and feel free to bump down the storage to 1TB to get about the same amount as on Sony's console. That alone will bring down the price of the build to $1,050, as you can buy a 1TB SSD for around $150.
The latter build will be more than enough to run the latest games on high settings. However, be warned that the RX 6600 XT struggles with ray tracing. Yet, you'll be able to get 60FPS in most recent titles running on high settings. In the end, building a PC can be a hassle, and if you just want to play some games without much thought about performance, then maybe you'll be fine with a laptop that costs the same as a PS5 Pro – or perhaps less, considering that the PS5 Pro's price has gone through the roof in 2026.