How Much Would It Cost To Build A PC That Can Compete With The PS5 Pro?

You can save more money by ditching Nvidia and going all in on an AMD build. Though some argue that AMD's RX 7700 XT is the closest to PS5 Pro, real-world benchmarks show that you'll need at least an RX 9060 XT, which, thankfully, costs $200 less than the RTX 5060 Ti. With other components, you really don't want to cheap out, but it's absolutely amazing that you could technically build a PC for around $1,300 that will deliver the same performance as the PS5 Pro, and even outperform it in some games (easier hardware optimization on consoles is still a factor to consider).

What if that's still a bit too steep? In that case, building something closer to the regular PS5 will help you tighten your budget significantly. Starting with the GPU, you can grab the RX 6600 XT for about $350 to match the base PS5, and feel free to bump down the storage to 1TB to get about the same amount as on Sony's console. That alone will bring down the price of the build to $1,050, as you can buy a 1TB SSD for around $150.

The latter build will be more than enough to run the latest games on high settings. However, be warned that the RX 6600 XT struggles with ray tracing. Yet, you'll be able to get 60FPS in most recent titles running on high settings. In the end, building a PC can be a hassle, and if you just want to play some games without much thought about performance, then maybe you'll be fine with a laptop that costs the same as a PS5 Pro – or perhaps less, considering that the PS5 Pro's price has gone through the roof in 2026.