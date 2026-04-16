5 Graphics Cards That Could Outperform PlayStation 5 Pro

Consoles and gaming PCs have been in an unofficial contest for decades. Both have their strengths: PC gaming with its customizability and superior graphical quality, and consoles with their lower entry barrier and plug-and-play nature. If you're trying to decide which to buy, price is likely the biggest factor.

With Sony bumping up the cost of its PlayStation 5 lineup earlier this month, it's only natural for conversations about which gaming platform offers better value to resurface. Take the PS5 Pro, the apex of PlayStation's options, as an example; it'll set you back $899.99 at the time of writing. That's a number that can be hard to swallow for a mid-generation upgrade.

When the PS5 Pro launched, its rasterization performance and GPU specifications drew close comparisons to the RX 6800 — a card from AMD's RDNA 2 generation. However, the PlayStation's ray tracing and PSSR upscaling bring it closer to newer RDNA 4 architecture GPUs from AMD, with improved ray tracing and FSR 4 upscaling, which is why we have decided to stick to that generation in this list while also highlighting their NVIDIA counterparts. With that context in mind, here is a breakdown of the graphics cards that can go toe-to-toe with Sony's most capable console — and the ones that leave it firmly in the rearview mirror.