This GPU May Be The Closest To The PlayStation 5 Pro That Exists

By the time Sony officially announced the PlayStation 5 Pro on September 10th, 2024, the gaming world already knew a lot about it. Through leaks, rumors, and speculation, information about the PS5 Pro had many people wondering well in advance whether an upgrade over the original PS5 would be worth it. However, the eventual official announcement dispelled any doubts about the new console's improvements over its predecessor. The PS5 Pro's new GPU had enhanced specs that could deliver up to 45% faster rendering speeds.

The PS5 Pro's GPU, sometimes referred to as "Viola," is exclusive to the console and, therefore, not available for custom PCs. Instead, it's a child of collaboration between Sony and AMD. Consequently, it's considered part of AMD's RDNA 2 generation. However, it also borrows features from RDNA 3.0 and 4.0 architecture. That places it in the same family as the RX 6000 and 7000 series cards. Unsurprisingly, many graphics cards from those series are comparable to the PS5 Pro's GPU.

The AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT is the closest equivalent GPU to the PS5 Pro's GPU. Now, that's a bold claim to make, considering the intensity of the debate. Console fans and PC fans alike have been debating this topic ever since IGN asserted that the RTX 4070 was the closest equivalent following an interview with Richard Leadbetter from Digital Foundry. Since then, however, performance ratings, official specs, and even analyses from Leadbetter himself have revealed that the RTX 4070 is more powerful than the PS5 Pro and, therefore, not an accurate equivalent. Other strong contenders include the RTX 4060 Ti and the RX 6800, but the RX 7700 XT is ultimately the best fit.