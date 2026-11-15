5 Lawn Mower Brands That Use Briggs & Stratton Engines
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When shopping for a new lawn mower, some people's first instinct is to shop based on a specific brand. But by only looking at the lawn mower brand itself, you miss an important part of the equation: the engine. As it turns out, many different lawn mower brands share the same lawn mower engine manufacturer. Take Briggs & Stratton engines, for example. This one engine brand is shared by a variety of different lawn mower brands, including (but not limited to) Toro, Craftsman, Yard Force, Senix, and Troy-Bilt.
With that in mind, your choice of lawn mower may need to go beyond just comparing brand names, deck widths, drive systems, or price tags. If you have a lawn to mow, you should also look for a piece of equipment with a power source you can depend on. Let's look at five of the most popular mower brands that use Briggs & Stratton engines, plus where you can find them.
Toro
Toro has one of the more extensive selections of Briggs & Stratton-powered mowers among the five brands listed here. Looking at Lowe's inventory, you'll find a mix of conventional push mowers, self-propelled Recycler models, and the considerably wider TimeMaster, all with Briggs & Stratton engines affixed.
Throughout the Toro catalog, Briggs & Stratton engine displacement ranges from 140 cc to 223 cc. A highlight from the Recycler family in particular is a 21-inch gas self-propelled Recycler with a 140 cc Briggs & Stratton engine. It's priced at $419 and has a customer rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars based on more than 5,200 reviews on Lowe's site. The mower has a bagging attachment included and is recommended for yards measuring between one-quarter and one-half acre.
For shoppers who would rather not use a self-propelled drive system, there's also a 21-inch push version that uses the same 140 cc engine and costs $389. That model also includes bagging capability and comes with a slightly lower 4-star rating from 449 reviews.
Craftsman
Craftsman is another trusted lawn mower brand with a selection of gas-powered models powered by Briggs & Stratton engines. Looking at Ace Hardware's catalog, you'll find two specific Craftsman push mowers with Briggs & Stratton engines.
Craftsman's CMXGMAM201102 is a 21-inch gasoline mower with a listed 140 cc engine priced at $349. Ace Hardware customers give it an average rating of 3 out of 5 based on over 60 reviews. The 11A-02T8793, meanwhile, has a 20-inch cutting width and a 125 cc engine. It's listed at a slightly more affordable price of $319.99, and comes with a slightly higher customer rating to boot: 4 out of 5 stars based on just over 20 reviews.
A word of warning, though: Craftsman, being under Stanley Black & Decker ownership, works with multiple engine suppliers. That means Craftsman mowers use a variety of different engines beyond just Briggs & Stratton. If you want a Craftsman mower with a Briggs & Stratton specifically, you'll want to check the product specs before you buy just to make sure.
Yard Force
If neither Toro nor Craftsman is piquing your interest, Briggs & Stratton also supplies engines to the Yard Force brand of mowers. This includes both conventional push models and a self-propelled alternative. Looking at Lowe's selection, you'll find machines with perfectly serviceable 125 cc engines and several different cutting configurations.
Two of the listed Yard Force products have 21-inch cutting decks and 125 cc Briggs & Stratton engines. The first mower uses a Briggs & Stratton 450E engine and costs $329. That price gives you a side discharge, adjustable cutting heights, and 7-inch wheels. Lowe's lists engine torque at 4.5 ft-lb, with a 4.6 rating out of 5 based on more than 10 customer reviews. The second is a 21-inch push mower priced at $349. Its cutting height can be adjusted through five positions, ranging from 1.25 to 3.75 inches. Like the slightly less expensive model, its engine torque is also listed at 4.5 ft-lb. Its customer rating is 4.4 out of 5 based on over 10 reviews.
Senix
For those who don't hate shopping at Home Depot, Senix is another lawn mower manufacturer worth considering for its Briggs & Stratton engines. The Home Depot catalog lists both push and self-propelled machines, all with cutting widths between 20 and 22 inches. Engine displacement ranges from 125 cc to 163 cc among the listed models. It might not be the most popular brand name in the world, but it still has that Briggs & Stratton power you're looking for in a mower.
At the higher end of things, there's the Senix LSSG-H2: a 22-inch self-propelled mower equipped with a 163 cc four-cycle Briggs & Stratton engine. Home Depot lists the machine for $499 with a 4.3 rating out of 5 based on more than 100 customer reviews. A less expensive alternative is the LSPG-L3, which has a 20-inch deck and a 125 cc four-cycle Briggs & Stratton engine. Priced at $375.55, you lose the self-propulsion but keep the side discharge. Home Depot customers rate it 4.6 stars out of 5 based on over 50 reviews.
Troy-Bilt
As the largest rural retailer in the US, some might be wondering if Tractor Supply Co. has any Briggs & Stratton-powered mowers for sale. In addition to Toro and Yard Force, you'll also find Troy-Bilt for sale there. Tractor Supply lists five push mowers in all, all with prices ranging from $259.99 to $379.99.
One of the more affordable examples of a Briggs & Stratton Troy-Bilt is the 21-inch, 140 cc two-in-one push mower. It costs $259.99 and has a customer rating of 4.4 out of 5 from 327 reviews. Troy-Bilt also offers a 20-inch mower with a 125 cc engine available for $299.99. It has a 4.2 out of 5 rating based on only a few reviews. There's also a 21-inch, 140 cc model for the same price with a 4.4 rating based on more than 400 reviews. Like Craftsman, not every Troy-Bilt uses a Briggs & Stratton, so it's worth double-checking before you head to checkout.