5 Lawn Mower Brands That Use Briggs & Stratton Engines

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When shopping for a new lawn mower, some people's first instinct is to shop based on a specific brand. But by only looking at the lawn mower brand itself, you miss an important part of the equation: the engine. As it turns out, many different lawn mower brands share the same lawn mower engine manufacturer. Take Briggs & Stratton engines, for example. This one engine brand is shared by a variety of different lawn mower brands, including (but not limited to) Toro, Craftsman, Yard Force, Senix, and Troy-Bilt.

With that in mind, your choice of lawn mower may need to go beyond just comparing brand names, deck widths, drive systems, or price tags. If you have a lawn to mow, you should also look for a piece of equipment with a power source you can depend on. Let's look at five of the most popular mower brands that use Briggs & Stratton engines, plus where you can find them.