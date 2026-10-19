Push Vs. Self-Propelled Lawn Mower: Which Type Has Better Battery Life?

There was a time when buying a new lawn mower mostly came down to which brand you were most loyal to. Nowadays, brand name is almost secondary to factors like gas or battery power and whether you want a push mower or a self-propelled one. Of course, when it comes down to battery power, runtime is one of the most important elements to consider, as waiting for a battery to recharge with a half-mowed lawn can be frustrating even to yard care novices.

Debates will forever rage about how many batteries you actually need to power your electric devices, but it just so happens that the style of mower you choose can have a direct effect on its battery life. The question then becomes whether a push mower or a self-propelled model will give you the best battery life while you cut your grass. It may seem obvious, but the answer is indeed a standard push mower.

Self-propelled lawn mowers have an actual drive system built into the device that allows them to move without being pushed. The propulsion system naturally requires power from the battery to operate and, in turn, contributes to draining the battery faster. According to tests conducted by Consumer Reports, that drainage cuts a self-propelled machine's runtime by an average of 10 minutes compared to push models using a similar battery. So, if you're concerned about runtime, push may be the way to go.