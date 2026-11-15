Why Your Air Conditioner Might Sound Like Running Water

After installing any type of new air conditioner, you might hear a variety of sounds. Some of them are nothing to worry about, and others are a potential cause for concern. One sound that's common to hear is the sound of water flowing or running. In most cases, this sound is simply a result of the system's normal operation, so you don't have to concern yourself with trying to fix it.

The sound of water flowing is usually caused by the refrigerant flowing around the system. If your system has both an indoor coil and an outdoor coil, you're likely to notice it more during the winter months, when the system is going through a defrost cycle. This is because colder temperatures can eventually lead to condensation collecting and freezing on the outdoor coil, even if the ambient temperature outside isn't below freezing. The defrost cycle switches the direction of the refrigerant to temporarily heat up the outdoor coil, melting any condensation and therefore ensuring that the system can keep working efficiently.

You might also hear a similar flowing sound when the system is first switched on, as the refrigerant flows more quickly in order to promptly start cooling your home. In any case, a running water sound on its own isn't a reason to worry. Other similar watery noises can also be part of a system's normal operation, like dripping or occasional sloshing sounds. However, there are some other air conditioner sounds and smells that could be an indication that something is amiss.