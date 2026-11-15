What Does EOD Mean For Leatherman Multitools?

While many tools advertise their uses on the box, sometimes companies pick odd names. Just look at the catalog of Leatherman camping multitools. You'd assume the Signal includes a flare gun or something similar. Yet the multitool has a ferro rod to start fires, but no flares. By that same token, some people might shop for Leatherman tools wondering what an "EOD" is. It's just a not-so-fancy way of saying army personnel use them to make battlefields safer.

The term "EOD" is little more than an acronym that stands for "Explosives Ordinance Disposal," sort of like how "IED" stands for "Improvised Explosive Device." However, an "EOD" label only means that the multitool was designed with bomb squads in mind. Even though you can easily purchase one through the Leatherman website — such as the MUT EOD, which costs $229.95 — owning one doesn't immediately make you a bomb disposal expert.

So what sets a Leatherman EOD multitool apart from the rest of the company's catalog? Well, they aren't more expensive, and while EOD tools are certainly heavy and seemingly built to withstand a ton of abuse, they aren't heavier than similar Leatherman products. Instead, it comes down to loadouts.

The MUT EOD, for instance, shares many tools with the standard MUT multitool, including needlenose pliers, a saw, a combo knife (a knife with an edge divided into straight and serrated sections), and a hammer. However, the MUT EOD includes unique attachments such as fuse wire cutters (which cut wires without producing sparks) and a C4 Punch (which punches holes into plastic explosives). This specialization comes at a cost, however: the MUT EOD only includes 15 tools, whereas the vanilla MUT boasts 16 attachments.