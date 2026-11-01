5 Of The Best Leatherman Multitools For Gardening

The beauty of a multitool is that it comes in handy in most situations. With one small yet mighty package, you can open bottles, cut materials, shave down wood, and more. That said, some buy multitools from major brands like Leatherman, wanting one tool that does a lot. For example, if you're a Leatherman fan and want something that can help you while gardening, you'll be glad to know there are a few solid options worth considering.

Before diving in, keep in mind that, as solid as they are, Leatherman multitools have some common problems and aren't a replacement for full-on gardening tools. Hand trowels, clippers, and knives are worth buying separately to shape your garden bed. These multitools are worth recommending for the small victories they can offer. They can help with everything from opening things up to cutting materials, and they can also help when larger, more effective tools aren't available. Plus, these multitools come from Leatherman, one of the foremost multitool brands.

Gardening is already a tool-intensive hobby, but a multitool can still help. These are some of the strongest Leatherman multitool models to bring along the next time you go gardening.