5 Of The Best Leatherman Multitools For Gardening
The beauty of a multitool is that it comes in handy in most situations. With one small yet mighty package, you can open bottles, cut materials, shave down wood, and more. That said, some buy multitools from major brands like Leatherman, wanting one tool that does a lot. For example, if you're a Leatherman fan and want something that can help you while gardening, you'll be glad to know there are a few solid options worth considering.
Before diving in, keep in mind that, as solid as they are, Leatherman multitools have some common problems and aren't a replacement for full-on gardening tools. Hand trowels, clippers, and knives are worth buying separately to shape your garden bed. These multitools are worth recommending for the small victories they can offer. They can help with everything from opening things up to cutting materials, and they can also help when larger, more effective tools aren't available. Plus, these multitools come from Leatherman, one of the foremost multitool brands.
Gardening is already a tool-intensive hobby, but a multitool can still help. These are some of the strongest Leatherman multitool models to bring along the next time you go gardening.
Rebar
Often, the key to selecting a strong gardening multitool is to look for as many garden tools as possible. By this standard, the Leatherman Rebar is a strong contender at $99.95 on the Leatherman website, regardless of the color scheme and aesthetic choices you make in the Leatherman customizer bay. In any form, this model includes 17 tools, and while some, like the bottle and can opener, wire crimper, or wire strippers, may not be essential in the garden, most will still be useful.
Of the remaining 13, several are handy gardening aids. The saw is perfect for cutting small pieces of wood, and the serrated knives can do similar work. The small ruler is excellent for checking measurements before you cut. The three screwdrivers are useful for tightening or loosening screws on garden beds or other small garden structures when you don't have full-size screwdrivers. The wire cutters can also snip pieces of chicken wire, repair metal trellises, and work on other thin, wiry metal structures in the garden. The handles are also advertised as comfort-focused, so even without gardening gloves, they shouldn't wear out your hands.
Super Tool 300
With a name like the Leatherman Super Tool 300, buyers should expect a lot from this multitool. At $119.95, it should handle a lot. On paper, the Super Tool 300 seems like a helpful, versatile multitool, with a staggering 19 tools packed into a small package. As one would hope, a respectable number of these tools could come in handy when working out in the garden. Better yet, the Super Tool 300 is advertised as a rough-and-tumble multitool, built for sustained use with a stainless-steel, forged design.
The Super Tool 300 is fine for gardening in several ways. It includes multiple knives and saws for cutting, a ruler for accurate measurements, a wood and metal file, and numerous screwdrivers for quick repairs. The grip is also designed for comfort, so hand fatigue should set in later, and the sloped design is intended to improve maneuverability. Arguably the biggest draw is the three wire cutters: stranded, hard, and regular. They're marketed for their strength on the job and are fully removable, so you can take them off for repairs or replacement without leaving your gardening area.
Skeletool CX
Sometimes when bringing a multitool into a garden setting, you want to take a less-is-more approach. This way, you don't waste daylight fumbling with an overloaded multitool outside. Fortunately, the Leatherman Skeletool CX fits this simplified approach for $99.95. This Leatherman model has only seven tools that fold out, though the sheath is sold separately, and it comes in a variety of color schemes. It advertises itself as effective yet simplified, but is it just another garden tool that's a complete waste of money?
As mentioned, this Leatherman tool keeps things simple at seven tools, though it's still tremendously handy. At the center is a two-in-one set of pliers for gripping, bending, and snapping, plus two levels of wire cutters for trimming all kinds of material. It includes a small knife, perfect for cutting open bags of soil and the like, and a Phillips-head bit driver that works just fine in a pinch if a structural piece, garden decor, or the like needs its screws tightened. Conveniently, it has a built-in carabiner on the bottom, so you can clip it to your belt loop instead of taking up pocket space.
Wave Plus
If you're going to bring a multitool out to the garden, it's worth getting one built for the job. At a steep $129.95, the Leatherman Wave Plus claims to be ready for outdoor garden use. It's advertised as one of the most durable in the Leatherman collection, with an almost entirely stainless steel build and an easy-to-use multitool design. Leatherman says in the product description that you can open any tool with one hand, even with gloves on, so you don't have to worry about gardening gloves limiting its use.
Digging into the tools, though, the Wave Plus comes with 17 different tools, more than most Leatherman multitools. Like other models, some aren't the most garden-handy, but many are perfect for garden use: pliers for grabbing and breaking material, knives for wood carving, saws for cutting wood, scissors for fine cuts through smaller, softer materials, and multiple file types for sanding down rough edges on wood and metal. Multiple bit drivers in different shapes and sizes help maintain garden structures and functional or decorative items.
Raptor Rescue
As mentioned, sometimes a less-is-more approach works best for a garden-bound multitool. For example, if you're focused on cutting and measuring, you may want the Raptor Rescue multitool from Leatherman, one of the best multitool brands on the market. At $79.95, the Raptor Rescue offers only six tools, but it's a capable piece of equipment.
The Raptor Rescue multitool's major draw is its 1.9-inch shears, marked with a ruler for more precise cuts. The folding shears also include a strap cutter on the back end for cutting through tougher materials. It also includes a ring cutter, essential for removing rings and other items from swollen fingers. If you have an allergic reaction or are stung by a bee while gardening and notice immediate swelling, this tool can quickly remove accessories that could cut off circulation. A Leatherman 25-year warranty also comes standard to protect buyers from failures in multitool workmanship.