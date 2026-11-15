This Handy Ryobi Battery Can Do A Lot More Than Just Power Your Tools
Over the past couple of decades, Ryobi has positioned itself as one of the biggest players in the cordless power tool market. It's done so by building out an extensive list of budget-friendly, lithium-ion-powered tools and devices that can cover virtually any need a DIYer might face at home, in the yard, and beyond. That tool lineup features devices that run on different levels of lithium-ion power, including 4V, 18V, and 40V, among others.
You may not realize it, but some of those batteries can provide additional functionality apart from just powering your tools. In fact, those USB lithium packs can serve as chargers for your mobile device in a pinch. As for the 40V battery packs, they can provide a similar function; only they might be able to power much larger devices, even some major appliances.
There is a catch, of course, which is that, unlike the USB lithium batteries, those 40V rechargeables are not equipped with a USB port that allows you to directly connect a device to draw power. Rather, they require the use of an inverter device. Ryobi refers to these as "power sources" or "power stations" on its site, with the devices essentially taking the DC (direct current) power supplied by the batteries and turning it into the sort of AC (alternating current) power required for devices plugged into traditional two- and three-pronged outlets. Yes, if you buy the right one, you may be able to power your refrigerator.
Ryobi makes inverters for multiple battery families
Such a device could prove invaluable in an emergency situation or during a power outage. It could even prove handy in a home garage or workshop setup. If you're curious, Ryobi's power sources and stations are not limited to its 40V lineup either, with the Techtronic Industries-owned brand also featuring a couple of 18V devices in its lineup, and even a USB lithium charger that features multiple ports.
The USB Lithium device is the cheapest available, of course, with Ryobi selling it for $59.97. An 18V Power Source with a single built-in 120V outlet, on the other hand, will set you back $69.97. Sticker prices go up pretty sharply from there, as does the max power output, with Ryobi topping out with 1,800-watt power stations for both its 18V and 40V battery families. Those devices each boast standard USB and USB-C ports, as well as multiple 120V outlets, and are currently selling for $649 each. While they can run on a single battery pack, using multiple batteries can drive the price considerably higher if you don't have them on hand already.
There are things to consider before you make that investment, as power inverters can be finicky and potentially dangerous if not used correctly. And yes, there is a right way and a wrong way to use and care for portable power stations. You should also remove the batteries when storing the station and avoid blocking its vents or overloading it, as overheating and battery damage could result.