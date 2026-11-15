This Handy Ryobi Battery Can Do A Lot More Than Just Power Your Tools

Over the past couple of decades, Ryobi has positioned itself as one of the biggest players in the cordless power tool market. It's done so by building out an extensive list of budget-friendly, lithium-ion-powered tools and devices that can cover virtually any need a DIYer might face at home, in the yard, and beyond. That tool lineup features devices that run on different levels of lithium-ion power, including 4V, 18V, and 40V, among others.

You may not realize it, but some of those batteries can provide additional functionality apart from just powering your tools. In fact, those USB lithium packs can serve as chargers for your mobile device in a pinch. As for the 40V battery packs, they can provide a similar function; only they might be able to power much larger devices, even some major appliances.

There is a catch, of course, which is that, unlike the USB lithium batteries, those 40V rechargeables are not equipped with a USB port that allows you to directly connect a device to draw power. Rather, they require the use of an inverter device. Ryobi refers to these as "power sources" or "power stations" on its site, with the devices essentially taking the DC (direct current) power supplied by the batteries and turning it into the sort of AC (alternating current) power required for devices plugged into traditional two- and three-pronged outlets. Yes, if you buy the right one, you may be able to power your refrigerator.