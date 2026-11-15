What Brand Of Speakers Does Honda Use & How High Quality Are They?
Honda uses Bose for the upgraded factory stereo in select versions of the Civic, Accord, CR-V, Passport, and Pilot. However, in less expensive Hondas, the audio system can have a very different setup. On models such as the Civic LX, for example, Honda lists the speaker count and amplifier power without naming any brand.
Also, even two vehicles in the same lineup and model year might have different stereos. For example, one of the biggest differences between the 2024 Honda Accord trims is that the Touring Hybrid came with Bose audio, while the Sport Hybrid and EX-L Hybrid had eight-speaker systems. So even if you've narrowed your search to a hybrid Accord, you could end up with a different sound system depending on which version you buy.
Once you're in the car, sound quality comes down to more than the speakers themselves. Honda audio might sound okay when you're parked, but on a highway it has to compete with voices and tire noise. So, the Bose upgrade can perform better in those conditions, especially when compared to the standard stereo.
Not every Honda comes with Bose audio
The 2026 Civic sedan has three factory audio setups. The LX starts with four speakers and 160 watts, while the Sport and Sport Hybrid double the speaker count and step up to 180 watts. However, Bose audio is standard only on the Sport Touring Hybrid, where the 12-speaker setup includes a dedicated subwoofer to handle the lowest notes.
Honda offered Bose in the 2023 Civic Sport Touring hatchback, which was one of the coolest features of that model. Some of the speakers sit in the rear roof pillars, with an eight-inch woofer tucked into a rear quarter panel. Bose's Dynamic Speed Compensation adjusts the tone and volume as the car speeds up, helping offset the extra noise at higher speeds.
The Passport, however, tends to vary by model year. Honda listed ten speakers for the 2021 Elite car, but didn't name the audio brand. The 2026 TrailSport Elite does get a 12-speaker Bose system, so keep an eye on the model year and trim name when shopping for a used car.
Honda's Bose systems hold up well on the road
Honda's Bose upgrade sounds very good for a mainstream car or SUV. In our review of the 2026 Pilot Elite, we found that music stayed clear even with the volume all the way up. In the Civic, the upgrade also gets you a dedicated subwoofer, which TotallyEV found helped bring out more of the low end in a song.
The Civic's Bose stereo also stood out for its volume and clarity next to the Kia K4's Harman Kardon system in our side-by-side review. Toyota offers JBL in the 2026 Corolla XSE, and JBL and Harman Kardon are both part of Harman. Whether you prefer the Corolla's JBL stereo or the Civic's Bose system comes down to how the speakers are placed and tuned in each car.
Honda's luxury division, Acura, goes a step further with its stereo systems, coming with a 31-speaker Bang & Olufsen system in the 2026 MDX Type S Advance. The headliner has twelve speakers, so sound comes from above you as well as all around you, making it more immersive.