What Brand Of Speakers Does Honda Use & How High Quality Are They?

Honda uses Bose for the upgraded factory stereo in select versions of the Civic, Accord, CR-V, Passport, and Pilot. However, in less expensive Hondas, the audio system can have a very different setup. On models such as the Civic LX, for example, Honda lists the speaker count and amplifier power without naming any brand.

Also, even two vehicles in the same lineup and model year might have different stereos. For example, one of the biggest differences between the 2024 Honda Accord trims is that the Touring Hybrid came with Bose audio, while the Sport Hybrid and EX-L Hybrid had eight-speaker systems. So even if you've narrowed your search to a hybrid Accord, you could end up with a different sound system depending on which version you buy.

Once you're in the car, sound quality comes down to more than the speakers themselves. Honda audio might sound okay when you're parked, but on a highway it has to compete with voices and tire noise. So, the Bose upgrade can perform better in those conditions, especially when compared to the standard stereo.