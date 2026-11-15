5 Non-Hybrid 4-Cylinder Cars That Get Over 30 MPG

With fuel prices out of control in the United States and worldwide, the smartest financial decision you can make before buying a new car is to pay close attention to its fuel efficiency. Hybrid cars use an electric motor (or motors), making them far more efficient than gas-only models. That's why the most fuel-efficient cars you can buy often have hybrid powertrains. While hybrid cars are best known for their fuel-sipping tendencies, don't assume non-hybrid models can't deliver good fuel economy.

If you haven't been keeping tabs on automotive developments, car engines are getting smaller even as cars get bigger. One advantage of this trend is that smaller engines tend to use less fuel, making non-hybrid cars more efficient. Although hybrid cars still lead in fuel efficiency, they are typically more expensive than their non-hybrid counterparts. Fortunately, some modern non-hybrid vehicles now come with fuel-efficient four-cylinder engines that can achieve more than 30 miles per gallon, making them appealing options for those looking to cut fuel costs.

As experts tracking the latest models on the market, we've done extensive research and identified five non-hybrid four-cylinder cars that meet this threshold. Each model had to deliver at least 30 mpg in combined city and highway driving, based on official U.S. Environmental Protection Agency figures.