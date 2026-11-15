5 Non-Hybrid 4-Cylinder Cars That Get Over 30 MPG
With fuel prices out of control in the United States and worldwide, the smartest financial decision you can make before buying a new car is to pay close attention to its fuel efficiency. Hybrid cars use an electric motor (or motors), making them far more efficient than gas-only models. That's why the most fuel-efficient cars you can buy often have hybrid powertrains. While hybrid cars are best known for their fuel-sipping tendencies, don't assume non-hybrid models can't deliver good fuel economy.
If you haven't been keeping tabs on automotive developments, car engines are getting smaller even as cars get bigger. One advantage of this trend is that smaller engines tend to use less fuel, making non-hybrid cars more efficient. Although hybrid cars still lead in fuel efficiency, they are typically more expensive than their non-hybrid counterparts. Fortunately, some modern non-hybrid vehicles now come with fuel-efficient four-cylinder engines that can achieve more than 30 miles per gallon, making them appealing options for those looking to cut fuel costs.
As experts tracking the latest models on the market, we've done extensive research and identified five non-hybrid four-cylinder cars that meet this threshold. Each model had to deliver at least 30 mpg in combined city and highway driving, based on official U.S. Environmental Protection Agency figures.
2027 Honda Civic Sedan
Honda refreshed the Civic sedan for 2027, with the non-hybrid model powered by a highly efficient 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 150 hp and 133 lb-ft of torque. The EPA estimates the non-hybrid Civic can deliver up to 32 mpg in the city, 41 mpg on the highway, and 36 mpg combined. The less-efficient Sport trim, with bigger 18-inch wheels, still delivers excellent fuel economy above 30 mpg.
EPA estimates rate the Honda Civic Sport trim at up to 31 mpg city, 39 mpg highway, and 34 mpg combined. With a 12.4-gallon fuel tank, a full tank can give you over 400 miles. Both non-hybrid variants use a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and send power to the front wheels. The Civic Sedan's sticker price makes it even more attractive. Both the Sport and LX variants start under $30,000.
To get your hands on the 2027 Honda Civic sedan, you'll need to spend at least $26,290, including a $1,295 destination charge, for the base LX trim. The Civic Sport sedan starts at an MSRP of $26,995, or $28,290 with the destination charge.
2026 Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai's 2026 compact Elantra sedan is also very fuel-efficient. According to official EPA ratings, the Elantra delivers up to 31 mpg city, 40 mpg highway, and 35 mpg combined. It's available in six trims, and the numbers vary slightly by trim. For example, the SEL Sport Premium variant is rated to offer up to 30 mpg in the city, 40 mpg on the highway, and 34 mpg combined.
For the best fuel economy, choose the base SE trim, the most efficient across the board. Fortunately, all gas variants of the Elantra deliver over 30 mpg combined, including the sporty Elantra N Line, which uses a more powerful turbocharged engine. Except for the sporty N Line variant, all gas trims of the 2026 Elantra use a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 147 ponies and 132 lb-ft of torque.
The N Line variant has a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4 that makes 201 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque. All Elantra variants send power to the front wheels by default. The Hyundai Elantra is even more pocket-friendly, starting at $24,120, including a $1,295 destination charge. The Elantra N Line is the only gas trim that exceeds $30,000.
2027 Toyota Corolla
One of the best-selling Toyota models in the company's history, the Corolla has been in production for ages. The 2027 Toyota Corolla marks the 60th anniversary of the nameplate. While the Japanese automaker has released a special hybrid edition to celebrate the milestone, the regular gas-powered Corolla is also fuel-efficient. It's another example that you don't need a hybrid to get fuel efficiency figures over 30 mpg.
The EPA rates the 2027 Corolla at over 30 mpg in all scenarios. The LE trim gets the highest rating: 32 mpg city, 41 mpg highway, and 35 mpg combined, while the XSE and SE variants deliver up to 31 mpg city, 40 mpg highway, and 34 mpg combined. Among other factors, the Toyota Corolla's secret sauce for its excellent fuel economy is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 169 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque and drives only the front wheels via a CVT.
The base LE trim rides on 16-inch wheels, while the XSE and SE models use bigger 18-inch all-season tires. The 2027 Corolla LE, the lineup's base trim, starts at $24,620, including the mandatory $1,295 processing and handling fee. Moving up the lineup, the SE variant starts at $27,060, while the top-tier XSE trim starts at $30,335, including the mandatory handling fee.
2027 Volkswagen Jetta
The 2027 Volkswagen Jetta is another solid option if you want to avoid hybrids and still get fuel efficiency over 30 mpg. However, not every Jetta trim can deliver over 30 mpg. Available in five trims, the Jetta has an EPA rating of up to 29 mpg city, 40 mpg highway, and 34 mpg combined. Those numbers apply to the base S trim; the Sport, SE, and SEL models are rated up to 29 mpg city, 40 mpg highway, and 33 mpg combined.
The S, Sport, SE, and SEL trims share the same powertrain: a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 158 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The company credits some of the engine's fuel efficiency to early intake valve closure during the induction stroke. However, as mentioned earlier, not every 2027 Jetta trim delivers combined EPA ratings over 30 mpg.
You'll want to avoid the fully specced GLI model the company says is targeted for the Autobahn, as it has an EPA rating of 26 mpg city, 35 mpg highway, and 29 mpg combined. The 2027 Volkswagen Jetta S has a starting MSRP of $23,995, which comes to $25,320 with the $1,325 destination charge.
2027 Nissan Sentra
The 2027 Nissan Sentra features a fuel-efficient, four-cylinder, gas-only engine with an EPA-estimated maximum combined rating of 33 mpg. The Sentra is powered by a 2.0-liter inline-four engine available in all grades, producing 149 hp and 146 lb-ft of torque and paired with a CVT. The S, SV, and SL grades lead the 2027 Sentra in fuel efficiency, rated up to 30 mpg city, 38 mpg highway, and 33 mpg combined.
The top-tier SR takes a slight fuel-economy hit but still delivers over 30 mpg, with an EPA-estimated rating of 29 mpg city, 36 mpg highway, and 32 mpg combined. It might not seem like much compared to other models we've discussed; however, that makes the Nissan Sentra quite fuel-efficient and, surprisingly, it even outperforms some hybrid models, including the 2026 Mitsubishi Outlander Hybrid, rated at 27 mpg city, 27 mpg highway, and 27 mpg combined.
The entry-level S grade of the 2027 Nissan Sentra starts at an MSRP of $24,265, including a $1,275 destination and handling charge. The SV costs $25,265, while the SR and SL start at $26,265 and $29,265, respectively, with the destination fee included.