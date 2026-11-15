5 Air Conditioner Brands Owned By Lennox

Named after its founder, David Lennox, the company that today makes a variety of climate-control systems started off as a furnace manufacturer. Lennox founded the company in the 1890s before selling it off in 1904 to a journalist and businessman called D.W. Norris. Over 120 years later, the Norris family still owns a stake in the company, having helped steer it through national and international expansions and the acquisitions of a string of rivals.

While Lennox still maintains a strong reputation as one of the best major air conditioner brands in its own right, that history of expansions and acquisitions has meant that it also has a lot of other brands in its portfolio. Some of them have been owned by Lennox for many decades, while others were acquired as recently as 2026. Buyers looking for a Lennox air conditioner therefore have more options available to them than they might realize, including these 5 home HVAC brands.