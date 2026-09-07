Who Makes Armstrong Air Conditioners And Where Are They Manufactured?
Armstrong Air has been part of the Lennox Furnace Company for nearly 100 years now. The company was established in Columbus, Ohio, in 1928, and it remains part of Lennox International to this day. Armstrong's history of being made in America dates back nearly as long, with the company building and assembling its products in the United States under the Allied Air banner. The company's manufacturing is currently based in Orangeburg, South Carolina, a state where many car brands have manufacturing hubs, as well.
The current Orangeburg facility is also where each product undergoes a 100% run test before shipping. Its manufacturing processes don't use volatile organic compounds in either lubrication or painting, and the company claims it uses recycled materials when possible. It also reports that its factories rely mostly on electric vehicles and produce zero wastewater during manufacturing. That's all fine and good, but Armstrong Air conditioners and heat pumps also use R410a refrigerant, which, as of 2026, is actively being phased out in the U.S. and abroad due to its incredibly high Global Warming Potential. That certainly raises some greenwashing concerns about the company's other environmentally friendly claims, although it certainly wouldn't be the only company to do so.
Armstrong Air conditioners are made and headquartered in South Carolina
In addition to being manufactured in South Carolina, Armstrong Air is also headquartered there. The company's HQ as well as its research and development facility are both located in Lexington County, South Carolina. That's where you'll find the company's 40,000-square-foot research space for developing and testing new concepts.
Just because Armstrong is under the Lennox umbrella doesn't mean every arm of Lennox International Inc. is on the same campus. Lennox is actually headquartered in Texas, over a thousand miles from Armstrong's home base in South Carolina. Being a much larger company, Lennox also has a much wider spread of production facilities. You'll find Lennox manufacturing hubs across North America, including Iowa, Arkansas, and Mexico.
It's one of the main differences between Armstrong Air and Lennox: Both are under the same corporate umbrella and manufactured in North America, but Armstrong Air is small enough to share Allied Air's facilities. Lennox, being a major air conditioner brand, has to be spread out a bit.