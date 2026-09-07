Who Makes Armstrong Air Conditioners And Where Are They Manufactured?

Armstrong Air has been part of the Lennox Furnace Company for nearly 100 years now. The company was established in Columbus, Ohio, in 1928, and it remains part of Lennox International to this day. Armstrong's history of being made in America dates back nearly as long, with the company building and assembling its products in the United States under the Allied Air banner. The company's manufacturing is currently based in Orangeburg, South Carolina, a state where many car brands have manufacturing hubs, as well.

The current Orangeburg facility is also where each product undergoes a 100% run test before shipping. Its manufacturing processes don't use volatile organic compounds in either lubrication or painting, and the company claims it uses recycled materials when possible. It also reports that its factories rely mostly on electric vehicles and produce zero wastewater during manufacturing. That's all fine and good, but Armstrong Air conditioners and heat pumps also use R410a refrigerant, which, as of 2026, is actively being phased out in the U.S. and abroad due to its incredibly high Global Warming Potential. That certainly raises some greenwashing concerns about the company's other environmentally friendly claims, although it certainly wouldn't be the only company to do so.