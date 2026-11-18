The critics of electric vehicles (even the most modern ones with four wheels) will often bark about range, charging infrastructure, and cost. All factors which can be valid complaints, but also which are becoming less valid as time goes on. With the increase in EV adoption, things like fast charging, improvements in battery efficiency, and a growing network of charging stations all assuage most of those concerns for cars.

Very few manufacturers (aside from Can-Am and a handful of others) have bothered to even attempt an electric motorcycle, though, and with good reason. Motorcycles need to be small, lightweight, and inexpensive to produce and buy for their success to be possible, let alone guaranteed. But putting a heavy, expensive, electric powertrain between two wheels eliminates a lot of those benefits.

Can-Am recently loaned me its new Pulse EV motorcycle for a few months. I rode it to the movies, took it through the closest twisties I could find, and even spent time commuting on the freeway to get a sense for it. At the end of the experience, I got the distinct feeling that with motorcycles, we're still pretty early in the EV life cycle.

The EV lifestyle has its appeal, and there's likely a number of riders who would enjoy riding a Pulse, but ownership might not be so attractive.