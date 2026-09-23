Gen Z Loves The Honda Gold Wing But My Vespa Road Trip Proved Smaller Bikes Can Be More Exciting

Riding a 310cc scooter for over 700 miles sounds like the punishment for a speeding violation, right? "Here: Take this scooter and ride the length of California and think about what you've done. If you show no remorse when you return, we'll make you do it again on a 50cc minibike." But while this trip took me through some of California's hottest desert towns, along some of its coldest sections of coastline, and required that I pack my gear down into the tiniest possible spaces, I did this voluntarily.

In fact, I was tagging along for the ride. A friend, Matt, had recently purchased a Vespa and wanted to prove to the world that it was a real motorcycle, one capable of actual road trips. He planned to ride his new Vespa 310 from Los Angeles to Monterey, CA, using fun, winding roads along the way. He'd be using minimal highway asphalt, mostly experiencing the ride on California's iconic Pacific Coast Highway.

Another pal of his, Ali, had already co-signed to be part of the trip on his also-brand-new Vespa, so I signed up as the third wheel. I sent the folks at Vespa a message about the trip, and they were happy to help out by loaning me a bike, cheering me on ahead of the group ride.