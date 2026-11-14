Don't Trash Your Lawn Mower If You Flip It Upside Down Or Tip It The Wrong Way - Try These Fixes First

You're not supposed to flip over a lawn mower. Well, that's half true, because there is a correct way to do it if you're trying to get through some maintenance or repairs. You kind of have to access the bottom if you're swapping out the blade, for example. But the big reason why flipping it the wrong way is a no-no is because fluids like engine oil or sometimes gasoline can leak out into areas where it shouldn't be, such as the air filter or carburetor. Oil is the main culprit here, and it could also seep into the combustion chamber and cause some serious problems with the spark plug. Push lawn mowers are notorious for a bevy of operational issues, and while the solutions are fairly straightforward in most cases, the troubles that exhibit after a wrongful tipping can be as varied if not more so. Will it start? Why is it smoking? What do you do next?

Basically, those who accidentally tip their mower might deem it a lost cause, especially if they're having trouble getting it running again. The reality is that there are some quick fixes that can help revitalize it. Either way, before you call junk haul services or lug your mower to the local dump, give one of these tweaks a try — it might also save you the money you'd spend buying a new one. Oh, and set the mower upright again if you haven't done that already.