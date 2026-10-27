What Are The Holes In A Lawn Mower Gas Cap For?

Your lawn mower's fuel system is an important part of the machine's operation, and you should do your part to properly maintain it. This can include everything from using the right type of gas to adding fuel stabilizer to the tank. But as you're working to maintain this system, you may have wondered what the holes in the gas cap are for. It's not a design flaw, as those holes exist to help vent the fuel tank.

This is important for mowers with this type of cap, as the holes allow the gas in the tank to move smoothly while the machine is in operation. Although this design may seem like it could lose fuel through the holes in the cap, the openings are typically so small that gas usually doesn't shift enough to escape. However, Cub Cadet does warn that a small loss of fuel is possible if your tank's level is so high that it consistently touches the underside of the cap.

Simply put, a vented gas cap keeps your mower's fuel line clear. Otherwise, a vacuum could develop inside the fuel system, and if that happens, gas may not be able to reach the carburetor as effectively as it should. You might not notice an immediate change in your mower's operation, but over time, it could become a serious problem, as your machine may stop running altogether.