These Critical US Buoy Colors Are Flipped In Most Other Regions - Here's Why

Buoys are essentially street signs of the water. They can tell boaters which locations to avoid and where to go, and special navigation buoys can help save lives. But as with street signs, navigating by buoy often relies on adherence to design standards. Unfortunately, the buoys that direct boat traffic vary by country.

To navigate certain waterways and channels, mariners rely on the International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA) buoyage system. Unlike street signs that help drivers determine right of way, these buoys tell deck officers which way to go to avoid collisions and come in two shapes: can and cone. Can-shaped buoys are always meant to stay on a ship's port side (left for laypeople/landlubbers), while the cones should remain off a ship's starboard (right) side. However, to make these veritable floating signs more visible, manufacturers paint them red and green and install red and green lights, respectively. However, depending on your port of origin and destination, you might encounter two different shape and color combinations.

The IALA buoyage system is divided into two regions: Region A and Region B. The U.S. is part of Region B, alongside Mexico, South America, Canada, Japan, the Philippines, and Korea. Everywhere else is in Region A. Here's where the confusion starts. If you are in Region B, the port IALA buoys are green and the starboard ones are red, but everywhere else it's flipped. That means if you visit a dock in the U.S., you need to have red cone buoys to your right, but when you stop at a dock in the U.K., green cone buoys should be on your right.