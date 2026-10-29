Stop Signs Used To Be Yellow - Here's When (And Why) The US Made The Switch To Red

There are two things almost everybody knows before they get behind the wheel of a car for the first time: Green means go, and red means stop. This goes back to the very first traffic lights created by J.P. Knight in the 1860s, when gas lamps were used for illumination, and continued with the first electric traffic light in 1912 in Utah. Even with the addition of the yellow light in 1920, those two colors still held their meanings. Because of this strong bond between stopping and the color red, it comes as a surprise that the first stop signs weren't red. They actually went through a couple of color changes.

There's some debate as to its true origins, but the commonly held opinion is that the first stop sign popped up in Detroit, Michigan, in 1915. This sign had black lettering on a white background and was a 2-foot by 2-foot square, designed by William Eno. Stop signs started showing up around the country and came in a variety of different colors. It wasn't until 1923 when the Mississippi Valley Association of Highway State Departments created the stop sign that resembles our current one. It was an octagon with black lettering on a yellow background.

It resembled the yellow warning road signs we still have today, which was the intention. This color is meant to denote the most hazardous of roadway conditions, and yellow is a particularly good color to catch the human eye, whether it's dark or light outside. Naturally, needing to come to a stop would warrant such a warning. By the end of the decade, yellow was the standard color.