Do Navigation Buoys Have Flare Guns Or Emergency Kits?
Navigation buoys help mariners make their way through established channels, identify their relative distance to the shore, and otherwise safely (you guessed it) navigate the waters on which they're boating. Because these buoys play such an important role, you might wonder if they're equipped with emergency safety equipment, like flare guns or emergency kits. Although it's impossible to say there are no such buoys, for the most part, the navigation buoys the U.S. Coast Guard maintains don't have this type of gear onboard.
The Coast Guard specifies that navigation buoys primarily serve to share navigational information with mariners. They may also share warnings or information regarding special boating conditions ahead. However, the Coast Guard does not indicate that such buoys typically carry emergency equipment. That's not to say mariners can't use buoys as life-saving aids in certain situations. Take the white mooring buoy striped with a blue band, for example, which can be used to secure your boat without dropping anchor.
How buoys can help in emergencies
Remember, buoys already serve to help boaters avoid accidents by communicating essential information. For instance, a black buoy with a red band indicates safe waters are ahead. Thus, a boater encountering such a buoy will know where they can proceed to maximize safety.
That said, there are also instances when buoys may help save lives, even if they're not being used exactly as intended. Consider what happened to a group of boaters in September 2019 when their vessel took on too much water near the Savannah coast. The occupants of the vessel activated the boat's Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon to let the Coast Guard know they required immediate assistance, then took refuge on a nearby weather buoy. The buoy supported all four people until the Coast Guard was able to arrive and mount a rescue.
The important detail to remember from that story is that the boaters survived not because the buoy was equipped with emergency gear, but because they used the emergency systems on their vessel to signal for help. The presence of a nearby buoy did play a critical role, but only as a makeshift lifeboat. In other words, you should appreciate the ways buoys can provide safety on the water, but you should not expect them to carry life-saving equipment.