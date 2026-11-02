Do Navigation Buoys Have Flare Guns Or Emergency Kits?

Remember, buoys already serve to help boaters avoid accidents by communicating essential information. For instance, a black buoy with a red band indicates safe waters are ahead. Thus, a boater encountering such a buoy will know where they can proceed to maximize safety.

That said, there are also instances when buoys may help save lives, even if they're not being used exactly as intended. Consider what happened to a group of boaters in September 2019 when their vessel took on too much water near the Savannah coast. The occupants of the vessel activated the boat's Emergency Position-Indicating Radio Beacon to let the Coast Guard know they required immediate assistance, then took refuge on a nearby weather buoy. The buoy supported all four people until the Coast Guard was able to arrive and mount a rescue.

The important detail to remember from that story is that the boaters survived not because the buoy was equipped with emergency gear, but because they used the emergency systems on their vessel to signal for help. The presence of a nearby buoy did play a critical role, but only as a makeshift lifeboat. In other words, you should appreciate the ways buoys can provide safety on the water, but you should not expect them to carry life-saving equipment.