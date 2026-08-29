What Does A White Buoy With A Blue Band Mean In Boating?

Like Coast Guard and Navy ships, which are often painted different colors to indicate their roles on the water, buoys use color coding to communicate different information to boaters. For example, red and green colored buoys indicate what direction you should be traveling when returning from open water. But a white buoy striped with a blue band has a different purpose.

In U.S. waterways, that coloring indicates a mooring buoy. A mooring buoy is a tie-up point, where you're legally allowed to secure your boat without having to drop anchor. Unlike buoys of other colors, white buoys aren't navigational aids, nor do they indicate specific waterborne hazards, or dedicated swimming areas from which watercraft are banned.

Mooring buoys can come in either cylindrical or spherical varieties, but in both cases, they have a blue stripe designed to always be visible above the water line (meaning it typically lives near the middle or top of the buoy). It's the color scheme recommended by official, federal guidance, and is designed to clearly and easily differentiate buoys from the sort of navigational and indicator markers mentioned above.