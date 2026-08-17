What Do Red And Green Buoys In The Ocean Mean For Boating?

Whether you're just getting into boating for the first time or have a casual curiosity about how navigation works on the water, there are some interesting facts you may not know. For example, red and green buoys are actually part of the navigation system used to help boaters safely follow marked channels. While they're not exactly the same as traffic lights you see on the road, they are just as important to boaters.

When you're returning from open water or traveling upstream, you keep the red buoys on your right hand side, also called the starboard side. This is where the phrase "Red, Right, Returning" comes from. These red markers typically carry even numbers that increase the further you travel inland. The green buoys, which are on your left hand or port side when you cruise inland, should be on your right when you head out again. The green buoys usually have odd numbers that decrease as you move seaward.

Red and green buoys can show up wherever boaters need a defined route through the water. This includes harbors, river estuaries, and other waterways, as well as places where a route splits or joins another channel. They can also help boaters determine which side of a hazard they should pass, or give a reference point through a wider stretch of water.