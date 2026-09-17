What Does A Black Buoy With A Red Band Mean For Boating?
There are plenty of rules and regulations boaters are expected to know when they launch a boat into the water for the first time. Some of those rules, like the all-important 1/3 rule, are largely unwritten, while others are clearly indicated in boating literature. Then, there are also signs and signals that boaters may come across when they are out and about that are meant to reaffirm certain rules or warn boaters of potential hazards in the water.
Many of those water-stationed indicators are color-coded to make it easier for boaters to determine their meaning. For instance, if you come across a buoy in the water that is black with a band of red paint, you need to be keenly aware of your surroundings moving forward, as it indicates that there is an isolated danger in the immediate area. To be clear, that buoy doesn't indicate that you need to stop or turn your boat around. Rather, it signals that there's some unseen impediment below the surface, and you need to proceed with a little extra caution.
A buoy indicating isolated danger will typically be moored directly on or above the unseen hazard and will be utilized in areas where the surrounding waters have otherwise been deemed safely passable. As for what that hazard might be, the buoy could be moored over anything from a large rock formation or reef to a sunken ship. In some cases, the buoy may be equipped with a red light on top.
What other types of buoys should boaters know?
There are several other types of buoys designed to help keep boaters either informed or out of harm's way. If information is what you seek on the water, white buoys with orange shapes tend to be the ones that most directly convey it to boaters. There are caveats to the informational buoys, however, with different shapes implying different things. A square signals general information that might be of interest, like marina locations or traffic pattern changes. These usually feature words. A circle, on the other hand, indicates a control buoy and can convey anything from speed limits to hazardous waters. There are actually two types of diamond signs, one with a cross inside that indicates you are prohibited from passing through, and one without that indicates serious hazards lay ahead.
Elsewhere, a simple yellow buoy signals boaters should proceed with caution, while a small white buoy with an orange top indicates a mooring station, which is totally different from docking. If you see a buoy fixed with a red flag with a white diagonal stripe, it means that there are divers in the water, so you need to keep clear and reduce your speed. Buoys indicating designated swimming areas are typically white and strung together like light bulbs. A buoy with a horizontal white and red livery is a Fairway buoy and indicates safe waters ahead. Finally, Cardinal Buoys have different variations of yellow and black paint that designate hazardous waters exist beyond, and that safe waters lay either North, South, East, or West from them.