What Does A Black Buoy With A Red Band Mean For Boating?

There are plenty of rules and regulations boaters are expected to know when they launch a boat into the water for the first time. Some of those rules, like the all-important 1/3 rule, are largely unwritten, while others are clearly indicated in boating literature. Then, there are also signs and signals that boaters may come across when they are out and about that are meant to reaffirm certain rules or warn boaters of potential hazards in the water.

Many of those water-stationed indicators are color-coded to make it easier for boaters to determine their meaning. For instance, if you come across a buoy in the water that is black with a band of red paint, you need to be keenly aware of your surroundings moving forward, as it indicates that there is an isolated danger in the immediate area. To be clear, that buoy doesn't indicate that you need to stop or turn your boat around. Rather, it signals that there's some unseen impediment below the surface, and you need to proceed with a little extra caution.

A buoy indicating isolated danger will typically be moored directly on or above the unseen hazard and will be utilized in areas where the surrounding waters have otherwise been deemed safely passable. As for what that hazard might be, the buoy could be moored over anything from a large rock formation or reef to a sunken ship. In some cases, the buoy may be equipped with a red light on top.