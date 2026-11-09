New BMW Alpina i7 Spied In Testing, But What Will Make It Special?

BMW's Alpina division potentially has yet another version of the 7-Series coming to production. Recently, a gas-powered possible successor to the B7 was spotted testing in Germany. Now, an EV i7-based vehicle was spied traipsing around covered in camouflage.

The vehicle in question is long, sleek, and certainly luxurious like every other 7-Series, but the biggest question is what the Alpina treatment will look like. If the gas-powered version is any indicator, there will certainly be exclusive wheels and exterior bits and baubles to denote the Alpina upgrade, but the interior is still bit of a mystery.

Alpina, since being completely enveloped by the BMW brand just this year, has yet to release a vehicle under the new arrangement and only concepts and teaser photos have been revealed thus far. The Alpina 7-Series will be the first new Alpina to hit the market in a few years. Whatever it is, it will likely be a lot faster and more comfortable than the current 7-Series.