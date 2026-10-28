If This Is The New BMW Alpina 7 Series Then Consider Us Excited

Spy photos have captured what is quite possibly the newest generation of super sedan from BMW's Alpina, what we most recently knew as the B7. Like the current 7-Series, the car captured is huge, boxy, and menacing. It was also spotted in the vicinity of the Nurburgring race track, so you know BMW is taking performance seriously.

Given that we can't see the inside, the interior amenities are only hypothetical, but given the history of Alpina cars, it will most likely be a step up from the already ultra-luxurious 7-Series. Think Maybach-levels of driver and occupant comfort.

The powertrain is another point of speculation. The current 7-Series is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6. Although beefy enough at 395 horsepower, it's certainly not the most powerful BMW has to offer. The 4.4-liter V8 that's currently in the M5 is certainly an option for the Alpina, and the addition of electric motors for a hybrid layout isn't outside the realm of possibility. There is no current M-Sport 7-Series, so BMW is lacking in its giant performance sedan department.