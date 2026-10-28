If This Is The New BMW Alpina 7 Series Then Consider Us Excited
Spy photos have captured what is quite possibly the newest generation of super sedan from BMW's Alpina, what we most recently knew as the B7. Like the current 7-Series, the car captured is huge, boxy, and menacing. It was also spotted in the vicinity of the Nurburgring race track, so you know BMW is taking performance seriously.
Given that we can't see the inside, the interior amenities are only hypothetical, but given the history of Alpina cars, it will most likely be a step up from the already ultra-luxurious 7-Series. Think Maybach-levels of driver and occupant comfort.
The powertrain is another point of speculation. The current 7-Series is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6. Although beefy enough at 395 horsepower, it's certainly not the most powerful BMW has to offer. The 4.4-liter V8 that's currently in the M5 is certainly an option for the Alpina, and the addition of electric motors for a hybrid layout isn't outside the realm of possibility. There is no current M-Sport 7-Series, so BMW is lacking in its giant performance sedan department.
A pricey super sedan
It's been a while since the automotive world heard anything from Alpina. It debuted a concept coupe earlier this year with super luxurious glitz and glam, but any word on actual production models has been scarce. SlashGear last tested an XB7 SUV in 2022 and that car cost north of $150,000; Car and Driver drove a B7 all the way back in 2021 and it cost more than $144,000.
The 740 sedan, a 2027 "base model" 7-series, sits a hair under six-figures at $99,800. If the car under all of the camouflage ends up being a new Alpina B7, then there's no question it will be extraordinarily pricey. Let's just hope the comfort and performance match the price. There are still a lot of unknowns with Alpina since the brand did a bit of a refresh after BMW took completely over, but it looks like the brand is at least hard at work making big mean sedans.