Forget Mini Toolboxes – Tractor Supply Sells A 3-Tier Mini Tool Cart For Under $20
In addition to its outdoor supplies and farming equipment, Tractor Supply is well known for offering a wide range of power tools and other related products at a fair price. For avid craftspeople, Tractor Supply's tool boxes feature various prices and sizes. As an extra method of transporting tools, the retailer is offering a new three-tier rolling utility cart that doesn't break the bank.
Retailed at $19.99, Tractor Supply's JobSmart Mini 3-Tier Rolling Utility Cart is a handy portable storage solution available in black and pink. Made with aluminum and carbon steel, the unit can hold 20 pounds per tier while remaining lightweight, weighing just over 3.5 pounds. With a total height of 12.1 inches, the cart also won't use up too much space around the home. As a rolling unit, users can lock the cart via two swivel casters. There's also the option to ditch the wheels if you want to use the utility cart as a stationary storage unit. If you struggle keeping your supplies neat and tidy around the home, the three-tier JobSmart utility cart is somewhat of a no-brainer Tractor Supply purchase given its price.
What do customers think of Tractor Supply's mini three-tier rolling cart?
At its affordable price, one may wonder whether the mini three-tier utility cart's good cost matches its quality. It is made by Tractor Supply's exclusive tool brand JobSmart, which offers a wide range of tools and accessories that mostly yield a positive response. For instance, the popular JobSmart 324-piece mechanic's tool set with case has an overall rating of 4.6 stars from over 600 reviews.
For Tractor Supply's JobSmart Mini 3-Tier Rolling Utility Cart, the customer response is largely positive. Currently, most of the reviews are rated five stars, combined from both the pink and black versions. Customers credit the materials and build quality, complimenting its appearance and easy maneuverability.
Buyers also mention the cart's ease of use with products from different home improvement brands. While a small number of negative reviews comment on delivery or in-store issues, there aren't any negative reviews at present that criticize the rolling cart's build quality or functionality. For those with limited space, a similar Tractor Supply item DIYers may consider is the JobSmart 2-Drawer Mini Tool Box, which also retails at $19.99 and is available in four colors.