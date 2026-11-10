Forget Mini Toolboxes – Tractor Supply Sells A 3-Tier Mini Tool Cart For Under $20

In addition to its outdoor supplies and farming equipment, Tractor Supply is well known for offering a wide range of power tools and other related products at a fair price. For avid craftspeople, Tractor Supply's tool boxes feature various prices and sizes. As an extra method of transporting tools, the retailer is offering a new three-tier rolling utility cart that doesn't break the bank.

Retailed at $19.99, Tractor Supply's JobSmart Mini 3-Tier Rolling Utility Cart is a handy portable storage solution available in black and pink. Made with aluminum and carbon steel, the unit can hold 20 pounds per tier while remaining lightweight, weighing just over 3.5 pounds. With a total height of 12.1 inches, the cart also won't use up too much space around the home. As a rolling unit, users can lock the cart via two swivel casters. There's also the option to ditch the wheels if you want to use the utility cart as a stationary storage unit. If you struggle keeping your supplies neat and tidy around the home, the three-tier JobSmart utility cart is somewhat of a no-brainer Tractor Supply purchase given its price.