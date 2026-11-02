5 Gadgets Sold At Tractor Supply That Any DIYer Would Consider A Must-Have
The term "Do-it-yourself" often carries negative connotations indicating poor quality or a project that spiraled into a financial black hole and a massive time sink. But not all DIYers take on massive tasks. Many weekend warriors spend their time painting walls, swapping out light fixtures, and upgrading hardware. Whether you're an expert DIYer or a first-time homeowner anxious to make simple cosmetic changes, you should be sure your tool kit is well-stocked before you swing that hammer.
Larger jobs may require specialized tools, but you should start with the basics that any DIYer considers essential gear. If you feel overwhelmed wandering the aisles of a big-box home improvement store, Tractor Supply is a great place to start. It offers much more than farming supplies and can be a goldmine for budget-friendly tools and gadgets. The company has almost 2,500 stores in 49 states, but if you don't have one within easy drive, many products are also available on its website. Be ready to tackle your next project with these five Tractor Supply gadgets and tools.
Stud finder
A stud finder is a simple tool with an endless array of uses. You'll want one in your tool kit if you plan to mount your television, install cabinets or shelves, run electrical wiring, or even simply hang new art on your wall. This DEWALT Sensor Stud Finder at Tractor Supply will help you detect both wood and metal up to a depth of 1-½ inches. It currently costs $33.99 and is available both in-store and online.
When used properly, a good stud finder can locate both the edge of a stud and the center, even when the tool is held at an angle, making it useful for awkward spaces. It also has a center marking channel that will allow users to easily mark the wall once they've located the center of the stud. It emits an audible alert when it locates a stud and displays LED arrows as a visual indicator. For extra safety, this finder also detects AC and live wires, helping you avoid an accident. The stud finder uses three AAA batteries, which are included with your purchase.
Hex key set
A hex key, also known as an Allen wrench, has a hexagonal-shaped end and is designed to fit into hexagonal screw heads and other fasteners. They're often needed when assembling flat-pack furniture, but they are also used in automotive work and bicycle maintenance and repair. They come in different sizes, so a set is a great way to ensure that you'll always have the size you need.
This 25-piece folding hex key set from JobSmart is only $4.99 and is available in-store and online. The keys are made of chrome vanadium steel for strength and durability. The set includes both SAE and metric sizing, including the commonly-used 4 mm and 5/32-inch sizes. The set also includes TORX hex keys, which have a star-shaped end and are commonly used in electronics. Each key folds into a central case, and each case is color-coded in red, blue, and green for easy identification.
Lighted magnetic pickup tool
Imagine you're mid-repair on a home project, only for the final screw to slip from your fingers and disappear under the fridge. Instead of fishing around or moving an appliance, you pull out your trusty magnetic pickup tool. If your toolkit is missing this handy little gadget, you can pick up the lighted version from Performance Tool at Tractor Supply for under $10.
This grabber has a magnetic grabber at one end and extends out to more than 27-½ inches. It also has a bright LED light that will make it easier for you to find any lost metallic object, even in dim or dark spaces. The tool can hold up to eight pounds. The handle is cushioned for comfortable use. The tool uses three AG13 button cell batteries, which are included with your purchase. The manufacturer covers this item with a one-year warranty.
In addition to retrieving lost screws and nuts, a magnetic grabber can be used in a surprising variety of other ways. Check for dropped paperclips and staples on your office floor before you clean, or search for that tiny earring back you dropped in the bathroom. If you drop your car keys between the seats and they disappear, a magnetic pickup tool will make retrieval a breeze.
Heavy duty hot glue gun
A hot glue gun is a must for home craft projects and woodworking, but it can also be a useful tool for quick, easy repairs like fixing wobbly furniture, filling cracks in wood, and filling in stripped screw holes. Multiple DIY sites even recommend using a hot glue gun to add non-slip grip to plastic clothes hangers rather than investing in expensive velvet hangers.
This 8-1/2 inch. Heavy-Duty Hot Melt Glue Gun from Stanley is only $13.99 at Tractor Supply. It includes the corded glue gun, six all-purpose glue sticks, and six super strength glue sticks. You can also purchase a 24-pack of Stanley glue sticks at Tractor Supply for $8.49, or it uses standard .45-inch glue sticks. The glue gun heats up in 60 seconds, and it has a fold-out stand for safe storage while it's in use. A trigger allows the user to easily control the flow of glue. Stanley offers a limited lifetime warranty on this product, which is available both online and in-store.
Tape measure
A tape measure is an obvious choice for any tool kit whether you're a DIYer or not, but this tape measure goes above and beyond. The Crescent Workhorse Nite Eye Tape Measure, available at Tractor Supply for $26.99, has a high-contrast, double-sided blade. The Nite Eye, neon font doesn't just look cool, it's very visible to the eye and easy to read, even in low light. Measurements are SAE standard. The blade is also thicker at 1-¼ inches wide than many tape measures and has a 360-degree end hook. It can extend up to 15 feet unsupported, for you solo workers.
This tape measure has a 25-foot reach. The case is compact and has rubber grip zones to help you keep a secure hold while you're working. The lock button is easily accessible, and it's protected from accidental drops with guardrails around the button. Reviewers praise the tape measure for its easy-to-read numbering. It retracts easily into the case, is comfortable to hold, and offers durable construction.