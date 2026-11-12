Does A Valved Exhaust Alter Engine Performance Or Just The Sound?

A valved exhaust (importantly a different concept than exhaust valves in a cylinder head) is an exhaust system that allows the driver to open or close valves to alter the exhaust noise. Some automakers have put valved exhausts in performance cars right at the factory, but it can also be a "push-to-make-louder" button that you install. The valved exhaust aftermarket is vast, and you can buy the entire exhaust system for your car from anywhere, including specialty high-end custom shops and Amazon.

What's the benefit? Well, a cooler exhaust note is certainly a benefit for a lot of people. After all, when you're revving the engine of your modified Toyota Supra at a car show in a grocery store parking lot, how else is everyone else going to know how souped-up the 2JZ engine is? But is there a performance benefit, as well?

Sort of. BMW notes that the current M5 has "electronically controlled and continuously adjustable flaps" that "summons a rich aural accompaniment to the engine's power delivery." However, the automaker makes no claim toward an increase in power.