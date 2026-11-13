Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Ryobi Batteries On Amazon

When you need a tool for a DIY or construction project, Ryobi is often a reliable choice. After all, several Ryobi tools won awards in 2026. However, knowing what to buy isn't half as important as where to shop, and while Amazon has plenty of DIY tools you should add to your collection, Ryobi tools and their batteries aren't among them due to warranties — specifically a lack thereof.

While Ryobi tools are often covered by warranties of varying lengths (often three or five years), these promises all carry one important clause: Warranties are only valid if you buy Ryobi products, batteries or otherwise, from the official Ryobi website or Home Depot. Yes, you can purchase Ryobi tools and batteries from Amazon. Heck, Walmart sells Ryobi products (kind of; it's all third-party sellers who list items through the Walmart website). However, the warranties don't apply to these purchases.

Let's say you buy a Ryobi tool that includes a 40-volt battery. According to its warranty documentation, the power pack is covered for three years from potential defects. And if you need to repair or replace the battery (or the tool it comes with) for any reason, you can bring it to an authorized service center for a free fix. Even though Ryobi works with numerous local stores to service as many customers as possible, they won't honor free repairs if you bought your device and/or battery through Amazon — or Walmart. Caveat emptor.