Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Ryobi Batteries On Amazon
When you need a tool for a DIY or construction project, Ryobi is often a reliable choice. After all, several Ryobi tools won awards in 2026. However, knowing what to buy isn't half as important as where to shop, and while Amazon has plenty of DIY tools you should add to your collection, Ryobi tools and their batteries aren't among them due to warranties — specifically a lack thereof.
While Ryobi tools are often covered by warranties of varying lengths (often three or five years), these promises all carry one important clause: Warranties are only valid if you buy Ryobi products, batteries or otherwise, from the official Ryobi website or Home Depot. Yes, you can purchase Ryobi tools and batteries from Amazon. Heck, Walmart sells Ryobi products (kind of; it's all third-party sellers who list items through the Walmart website). However, the warranties don't apply to these purchases.
Let's say you buy a Ryobi tool that includes a 40-volt battery. According to its warranty documentation, the power pack is covered for three years from potential defects. And if you need to repair or replace the battery (or the tool it comes with) for any reason, you can bring it to an authorized service center for a free fix. Even though Ryobi works with numerous local stores to service as many customers as possible, they won't honor free repairs if you bought your device and/or battery through Amazon — or Walmart. Caveat emptor.
You might not even purchase a Ryobi battery
Since Amazon isn't a licensed Ryobi retailer, if you purchase a Ryobi battery on Amazon, you aren't buying it from Amazon, merely through it. Virtually every listing (if not every listing period) originated from third-party sellers, which means they aren't privy to the same quality guarantees as a genuine Amazon listing.
If you buy a Ryobi battery through Amazon, you may receive an off-brand or generic item instead. Often, sellers advertise this fact, so unless you aren't paying attention, if you buy a Ryobi battery on Amazon, you will acquire a genuine Ryobi battery. However, not all third-party sellers are upstanding merchants, so you could potentially receive a used battery when you wanted a new one or a generic battery instead of a genuine one. We're not saying the people who sell Ryobi batteries through Amazon do this, but there's precedent enough with other products for Amazon to remind sellers that doing so is against company policy.
So what happens if you purchase a generic Ryobi battery off Amazon instead of a real one? Depending on what you bought, it should slot into your Ryobi tools no problem. However, while the battery might charge faster than a bona fide Ryobi battery, it probably won't last as long as a tradeoff. Of course, Ryobi service centers won't fix any defects because while these batteries can power Ryobi tools, they aren't Ryobi products. In fact, according to Ryobi power tool warranties, policies don't cover malfunctions brought on by "misuse, abuse, neglect, alteration or repairs." One could argue that powering a Ryobi device with a generic battery falls under those categories, so if it burns out your tool, don't be surprised if you are refused a repair.