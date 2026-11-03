5 Ryobi Tools That Won 2026 Pro Tool Innovation Awards

The 2026 Pro Tool Innovation Awards results are out. Pro Tool Reviews launched the Pro Tool Innovation Awards in 2013 to identify the year's best tools. These awards are intended to help answer three questions for anyone who purchases tools in a professional capacity: which manufacturers are the most innovative, which tools and accessories are worth your money, and which tools are original and fresh.

Judges include professional tradesmen and tool experts. They consider a product's price, durability, capability, weight, charging times, and more. All manufacturers may enter their products. Products are split into 15 categories, including Accessories and Fasteners, Test and Measurement, Cordless Power Tools, Hardware and Household Products, Outdoor Power Equipment, and more. After weeks of evaluation, Pro Tool Reviews announced the 2026 winners, which include products from many toolmakers, including Ryobi.

Ryobi is an international provider of power tools and outdoor equipment. It offers several different cordless ecosystems, including the popular 18V ONE+ system, the 40V system, and the 80V system. Here are five Ryobi products Pro Tool Reviews recognized for 2026.