5 Ryobi Tools That Won 2026 Pro Tool Innovation Awards
The 2026 Pro Tool Innovation Awards results are out. Pro Tool Reviews launched the Pro Tool Innovation Awards in 2013 to identify the year's best tools. These awards are intended to help answer three questions for anyone who purchases tools in a professional capacity: which manufacturers are the most innovative, which tools and accessories are worth your money, and which tools are original and fresh.
Judges include professional tradesmen and tool experts. They consider a product's price, durability, capability, weight, charging times, and more. All manufacturers may enter their products. Products are split into 15 categories, including Accessories and Fasteners, Test and Measurement, Cordless Power Tools, Hardware and Household Products, Outdoor Power Equipment, and more. After weeks of evaluation, Pro Tool Reviews announced the 2026 winners, which include products from many toolmakers, including Ryobi.
Ryobi is an international provider of power tools and outdoor equipment. It offers several different cordless ecosystems, including the popular 18V ONE+ system, the 40V system, and the 80V system. Here are five Ryobi products Pro Tool Reviews recognized for 2026.
ZR3 80V HP Brushless 42-inch Zero Turn Riding Mower
The Ryobi ZR3 80V HP Brushless Zero Turn Riding Mower was named the winner of the Battery Riding/Zero Turn Lawn Mower category. This mower has four brushless motors and delivers the equivalent power of a 25 horsepower gas engine. It comes with two 80V 14Ah batteries, which allow users to mow up to two acres on a single charge. Zero turn mowers have a turning radius of zero or near-zero and allow owners to get big jobs done quickly.
The mower is also equipped with front and rear universal square hitches and a rear pin hitch, allowing users to tow up to 250 pounds. Equipped with a 42-inch deck, this mower boasts a dual-blade cutting system. A Quick Deck Release removes the deck in 60 seconds, allowing users to easily change the blades. There's a built-in digital display that tracks battery level, charge status, and blade life, and users can also connect to the mower with the Ryobi app.
The Pro Tool Innovation Awards (PTIA) recognized this mower for its easy plug-in charging, which means owners don't have to remove the batteries in order to charge. It's also easy to change the blades compared to other riding mowers, and its towing capabilities make it a versatile tool. The mower has a list price of $3,999.
USB Lithium Magnetic LED Headlamp Kit
The Ryobi USB LED Headlamp Kit won the PTIA award for personal lighting. The award recognized the light because it can be used both as a headlamp and as a handheld light. It has a magnetic design that also allows users to detach it from the head bracket and mount it to any metal surface. It has seven lighting modes and delivers 575 lumens. Ryobi lists this item at $49.97, but it's currently on sale for $29.97 on Ryobi's website.
The headlamp offers more than 24 hours of runtime with the included Lithium 2Ah battery. The battery also has a USB-C port that will allow you to charge mobile devices, and an LED gauge displays the battery level with one press of a button. The headlamp will also flash three times when the battery charge is getting low. The light is water- and dust-resistant, and the head strap is customizable with three different positions. This kit includes the headlamp, bracket, head straps, four hard hat clips, the battery, and a USB-C cable.
18V ONE+ HP Brushless Hybrid Oscillating Fan
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ Brushless Hybrid 9-inch Oscillating Fan may seem like a bit of an investment at $139, but the team behind the Pro Tool Innovation Awards is impressed with its size, quality, and operation. This fan uses a brushless motor and is part of Ryobi's Whisper Series, so it operates very quietly and has variable speed settings. It has an articulating base and 120-degree oscillation, and the fan head pivots and rotates.
The fan uses Ryobi's 18V ONE+ 6Ah battery, which provides up to 23 hours of cooling but is not included with your purchase. Buyers can also operate the fan with an extension cord. In addition to tabletop or floor use, the fan can also be mounted with hooks or directly to the wall. It's also compatible with Ryobi's LINK Wall Rail system, and a rubber handle makes it easy for users to move it from room to room. The fan packs powerful performance into a small size, delivering up to 1200 CFM of airflow.
40V HP Brushless Single-Stage Auger-Propelled Snow Blower
If your least favorite part of clearing your driveway after a snowstorm isn't the cold but the fumes your gas-powered snow blower puts out, you may want to consider the Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 21-inch Auger-Propelled Snow Blower. Pro Tool Reviews, which recognized it as the winner in the Battery-Powered Snow Blower category, says it can "do the work of a comparable gas model without the fumes and hassle."
The single-stage snow blower is not self-propelled, but the auger helps the user push it through the snow. It has a 21-inch clearing width and an 11.5-inch clearing depth. It uses two rechargeable 40V 8Ah batteries, which are included in a kit along with a charger for $849. If you already have the batteries, you can also purchase just the snow blower for $499.
This Ryobi snow blower also features a variable-speed auger and a 180-degree directional chute that throws snow up to 35 feet. The handles fold for easy storage, and it weighs just under 60 pounds. Ryobi provides a five-year warranty on the snow blower and a three-year warranty on the batteries and rapid charger.
2100 PSI 1.2 GPM Electric Pressure Washer
Citing its great value, this Ryobi 2100 PSI Pressure Washer is Pro Tool Reviews' top pick for electric pressure washers. Available for $199.99, this tool is categorized by Ryobi as "medium-duty" and puts out 1.2 gallons per minute with a 2100 PSI rating. The kit includes the electric pressure washer, a trigger handle, a spray wand, a 15-degree ¼-inch Quick Connect Nozzle, a ¼-inch Turbo Quick Connect Nozzle, a 25-foot non-marring high-pressure hose, and a foamer.
This washer can be used to clean decks, siding, windows, sidewalks, and more. The turbo nozzle is intended for tougher jobs, while the 15-degree nozzle offers a gentler cleaning. The 25-foot hose means you won't have to constantly move the washer as you work, and it is on wheels for easy maneuvering; it weighs just under 22 pounds. It also has a telescoping handle, and the onboard storage for every accessory makes it easy to stow away in your garage or shed. Ryobi offers a three-year limited warranty on the pressure washer.