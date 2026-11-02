5 DIY Tools & Gadgets From Amazon Worth Adding To Your Collection

Some DIYers may not already have an oscillating multi-tool in their toolkit, and they might be missing out. Even if you're not looking to take on major projects, investing in this tool is worthwhile, as it can be used for a long list of different jobs. Most tool brands offer their own version of the model. But if you haven't already committed to a tool ecosystem, the DeWalt Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit is a good option.

This tool is corded, so you won't have to factor in the cost of pricey battery packs or chargers. Plus, it comes with all of the key accessories you'll need to get started. In total, there are 29 different cutting and sanding attachments and accessories included with the kit, along with a handy carry bag to keep everything in. If you need to add extra accessories for a job later down the line, you'll have the freedom to buy those add-ons from either DeWalt or another manufacturer, since the brand says that most common attachments should be compatible with the tool.

In general, DeWalt's oscillating multi-tool range is well regarded among buyers, and the kit that's sold on Amazon has received consistently high review scores. The tool, accessories, and carry bag are available at the retailer for a list price of $199.