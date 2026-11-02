5 DIY Tools & Gadgets From Amazon Worth Adding To Your Collection
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When shopping for DIY tools, there is no shortage of online retailers competing for your hard-earned cash. But Amazon's massive product catalog makes it stand out from the rest. The vast number of listings, though, can make it challenging to separate quality products from the duds. This is especially true for DIY hobbyists, who may be tempted by suspiciously cheap knockoff power tool batteries and other products from sketchy brands.
That's why we've done the sorting work for you and carefully picked through Amazon's home improvement listings to find five highly rated products from trusted names. Each of our selections has earned an average rating of at least 4.6 out of five stars from 2,000 or more customer reviews, making them worthy additions to any expanding DIY tool collection.
DeWalt Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit
Some DIYers may not already have an oscillating multi-tool in their toolkit, and they might be missing out. Even if you're not looking to take on major projects, investing in this tool is worthwhile, as it can be used for a long list of different jobs. Most tool brands offer their own version of the model. But if you haven't already committed to a tool ecosystem, the DeWalt Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit is a good option.
This tool is corded, so you won't have to factor in the cost of pricey battery packs or chargers. Plus, it comes with all of the key accessories you'll need to get started. In total, there are 29 different cutting and sanding attachments and accessories included with the kit, along with a handy carry bag to keep everything in. If you need to add extra accessories for a job later down the line, you'll have the freedom to buy those add-ons from either DeWalt or another manufacturer, since the brand says that most common attachments should be compatible with the tool.
In general, DeWalt's oscillating multi-tool range is well regarded among buyers, and the kit that's sold on Amazon has received consistently high review scores. The tool, accessories, and carry bag are available at the retailer for a list price of $199.
Craftsman 20V Max Impact Driver Kit
Assuming you already have a capable drill in your toolkit, an impact driver may be a valuable addition worth considering. Compared to a standard drill, this device usually has more torque, which makes it easier to drive screws into a variety of material types. In any job where you need to drive long screws or work with tough pieces, an impact driver may help reduce wrist fatigue and can potentially save time too.
Many tool brands offer an impact driver in their lineups. If you're looking for an affordable standalone option, though, the Craftsman 20V MAX Impact Driver Kit is a good place to start. The kit retails for $99 and includes the tool, a 1.5Ah battery, and a charger.
With 1,460 in-lbs of torque on tap, it's powerful enough for most DIY jobs, but it's significantly cheaper than rival tools from the likes of DeWalt and Milwaukee. It's also covered by a three-year warranty against defects in material or workmanship, which matches the coverage offered by DeWalt.
Bosch GLM100-23 Laser Distance Measure
Most people will have heard the old saying, "Measure twice, cut once." But even measuring a dozen times won't make a difference if the tool you're using is inaccurate. That's where a laser distance measure comes in. It's an easy way to get reliable measurements over longer ranges, and it won't cost a fortune to buy either. One popular choice on Amazon is the Bosch GLM100-23 Laser Distance Measure, which retails for $62.99.
Bosch makes many similar devices. When the folks at Family Handyman compared both the GLM100-23 laser distance measure with its more feature-rich sibling, the GLM50C, they concluded that the former was the better option for budget-conscious DIYers. It can measure distances up to 100 feet with 1/16-inch accuracy and features an easy-to-read display that's brighter than older versions.
It's small enough to fit into your pocket and is powered by a pair of AA batteries, which can be quickly swapped out to minimize downtime. The device provides readings in both metric and imperial units; adjusting between them is simple thanks to the gadget's two-button operation.
Dremel 4300-5/40 Rotary Tool Kit
A rotary tool is another find that should come in handy for a wide range of DIY projects. It can be used for removing grout, sanding surfaces, cutting different materials, and sharpening other tools. If you don't already have a rotary tool in your kit, buying a Dremel is unlikely to leave you disappointed.
Despite having plenty of rivals, Dremel comes out on top in our rankings of major rotary tool brands. One of its highest-rated products in this category is the Dremel 4300-5/40 Rotary Tool Kit. It features 40 accessories, five attachments, adjustable speed, and a powerful 1.8-amp motor, allowing users to tackle a wide range of projects without needing to buy additional tools. The complete kit is priced at $129 on Amazon.
Customer reviews praise its power and ease of use, but where it shines most is its versatility. From light-duty work like fine detailing on delicate surfaces to more demanding tasks such as metal grinding and hardwood carving, you can do it all using this single compact tool. Like most top-rated multi-accessory kits, it comes with a carry case so you don't lose any of its components.
Craftsman 26-Piece Multi-Bit Ratcheting Screwdriver Set
We've previously ranked the Craftsman 26-Piece Multi-Bit Screwdriver Set as a leading choice in its category because it's both affordably priced and has an impressively diverse range of bits. It is, arguably, one of the best multi-bit screwdrivers that you can buy, with scores of highly positive reviews on Amazon and at home improvement retailers like Lowe's.
On Amazon, the set carries a retail price of $24.05, but it's usually available for less. At the time of writing, the bundle is on sale for $15.99. That said, even at full price, it's still worth adding to your collection.
The ratcheting screwdriver comes with square, hex, Torx, slotted, and Phillips bits, plus a telescoping magnetic pickup tool to retrieve any wayward pieces. A carry case is also included to keep all of the kit components secure when they're not in use. The entire set is covered by Craftsman's full lifetime warranty, with the brand promising to replace any defective products without proof of purchase being required.
How we picked these DIY-friendly tools
Most DIYers shopping for new products to add to their collection will already have a set of basic tools in their kits, so here we've tried to spotlight tools and gadgets that are less ubiquitous but still just as useful. Each of our picks has an average rating on Amazon of at least 4.6 out of five stars from a minimum of 2,000 customer reviews, which is enough to make each item one of the top-rated products in its respective segment.
In putting together this list, we focused on tools and gadgets that could be bought and put to use right away, without the need for any extra purchases. As such, any products that required additional accessories (like battery packs that weren't included with the product) were excluded from consideration.