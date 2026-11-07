Harley-Davidson's New Low-Cost Motorcycle May Make For A Great Beginner Bike

For several years now, Harley-Davidson — one of America's most iconic motorcycling brands — has been facing a major crisis. Its sales had plateaued, losses were mounting, and its traditional customers, who mainly constituted aging, affluent riders, weren't buying Harleys in good numbers. Despite these headwinds, Harley's previous CEO doubled down on the high-end market and slashed entry-level, lower-margin bikes from the lineup. With no major reversal in Harley's fortunes, and following massive criticism from dealers and investors, Harley's management underwent a major overhaul in late 2025, resulting in a new CEO.

This restructuring eventually led to two major outcomes for Harley's motorcycle lineup. First, the company just announced a new, entry-level model called the Sprint 440, and second, it will also revive the relatively affordable air-cooled, single-cylinder model, the Harley-Davidson Sportster 883, which was discontinued in 2022. Harley's intentions are clear. The company wants a slice of the high-volume, low-margin middleweight motorcycle category, which has witnessed a lot of action in recent years.

The company is taking a page from the strategy executed by the likes of Triumph and Royal Enfield. The latter has particularly mastered this, leading to skyrocketing sales globally, with nothing but simple, no-nonsense low-capacity motorcycles.

As for the new Sprint 440, while entirely new for the U.S. market, this motorcycle is based on the Harley-Davidson X440 that has been around since 2023 in several overseas markets, albeit with major styling and design changes. This entry-level, single-cylinder, air-cooled Harley displaces 26.9 cubic inches, makes 27 horsepower, and offers 80 mpg, and is expected to be priced at around the $6,000 mark, making it the most affordable Harley-Davidson in the U.S. by quite some margin.