What Does A Yellow Road Sign With Just A Tractor On It Mean?

Driver's ed is an excellent tool to teach you the ways of the road. This course guides you through proper driving techniques and what road signs mean. However, driver's ed can't account for every eventuality, and the U.S. is full of weird road signs you have to see to believe. These include yellow road signs with a tractor on them, which honestly mean you're in farm country.

If you drive through specific locations, such as rural highways or farming communities, you might come across yellow diamond-shaped road signs that only have the image of a person driving a tractor on them. Like other yellow road signs, the color is meant to grab your attention. Combined with the image of the tractor, the sign says, "Warning! Be on the lookout for tractors ahead!" You might encounter a tractor trying to cross the road, or you might find yourself behind a slow-moving tractor.

While this is the most common version of the tractor crossing sign, you can find variations of the sign out in the wild. Some have a different image of a tractor, while others eschew the picture for the words "Tractor Crossing" or "Equipment Crossing." Regardless of the details, they are all yellow, and you need to follow the same rules.