Compact Vs Sub-Compact Tractor: What's The Difference & Is One Brand Better Than Others?
Tractors can be used for a variety of different purposes, from farming to construction and a lot more. But depending on the amount of land you're working with, you may not need a full-sized tractor. This is where a compact or sub-compact option might be the better choice. Compact tractors typically have between 25 and 50 hp and measure about 42 to 66 inches wide, with rear wheels about 30 to 42 inches in diameter.
Compact tractors are useful for landscaping, property maintenance, and snow removal. They can typically be fitted with a range of attachments, including loaders, blades, mowers, and other devices. Sub-compact tractors are smaller machines, ranging from about 44 to 45 inches wide and around eight feet long. They typically have less than 25 hp and suit smaller properties well. While they can handle many of the same work as a compact tractor, their lighter frame, smaller tires, and lower lifting capacity limit what they can do.
When it comes to which tractor brand is best, the answer can differ for everyone. Kubota and John Deere are two major tractor brands, and both are established manufacturers of compact and sub-compact tractors, while other brands such as Massey Ferguson – which made one of the most expensive tractors ever – and Mahindra also offer models in these categories. The "better" model depends on what you need the tractor to do, its capabilities, and the price you can afford. Instead of choosing a tractor based only on the brand, it's best to compare the models that fit your needs.
A glimpse at John Deere vs Kubota
John Deere and Kubota both offer tractors in the compact and sub-compact categories, but their current lineups differ in terms of capability and style. John Deere's compact selection includes models such as the 2025R, 2032R, and 2038R, while Kubota's BX Series includes sub-compact models like the BX1880, BX2380, and BX2680. Comparing one size with another from each of these brands shows how the choice of what to buy depends on what you need.
John Deere's 2025R is a compact tractor with a 24-hp, three-cylinder diesel engine displacing 77 cubic inches. It has a hydrostatic transmission, and its naturally aspirated engine runs at 3,200 rpm, using pressurized lubrication with water-pump cooling. The 2025R has cruise control, a wet-disk Power Take-Off (PTO) clutch, and wet-disk brakes, with rear PTO speeds of 540 rpm. The Kubota BX2680 is a sub-compact tractor with a 23.3-hp, three-cylinder diesel engine producing 19.2 PTO hp. It has an engine speed of 3,200 rpm, natural aspiration, a hydrostatic transmission, and uses four-wheel drive.
Though they are two different machines from two different manufacturers, they do share some similar specifications. The main difference is size, as the 2025R's compact design gives it an advantage for jobs that require more versatility. In contrast, the smaller BX2680 suits users who want a more compact machine. This is why it's important to understand what each brand offers in terms of features and how they can benefit your specific situation.