5 Of The Strangest Road Signs You'll Find Only In Texas
Texas is a big state, and that's why one of its unofficial mottos is "Everything's Bigger in Texas." Like every other state in the country, Texas has standardized road signs that anyone would recognize if visiting from out of town. Also, like many states, Texas features some unique signs spread throughout its 268,596 square miles. What may seem odd to outsiders is somewhat typical for Texans, though there are more than a few signs that make even Texans do a double-take.
For one, there are traffic warning signs that throw in funny jokes, especially during the holiday season. In San Antonio, these are often humorous reminders to drive safely. In honor of the University of Texas San Antonio's mascot, for example, one sign read "Birds up, phones down, go Roadrunners." Another during the holiday season read "Rudolph is the only one who should be driving lit." Texas is also home to the fastest speed limit in the U.S. (85 mph), and many drivers surely enjoy passing by the signs designating that limit. It's fair to say that Texans have a thing about signs, and there are tons of great examples of unusual or funny signs throughout the state.
Hitchhikers May Be Escaping Inmates
If you're ever driving along a Texas FM road or highway and see a sign reading "Hitchhikers May Be Escaping Inmates," this is actually not a joke. The sign is 100% real, and it serves a pretty obvious purpose. Texas is home to 104 correctional facilities, ranging from medical facilities for incarcerated people to high-security operations. Texas is the state with the most prisons, and they're spread all over, housing nearly 150,000 inmates.
Hitchhiking is common all over the world, including in the United States, but picking up someone you don't know alongside the road isn't without risk. The Texas Department of Transportation furnishes sign W17-9T to keep people from inadvertently aiding an escapee. If you're thinking that prison escapes are rare, you're not wrong. Still, there were 11 escapes in Texas in 2025.
On average, around 2-3 occur each year. Most don't result in violence, but some do. In 2022, convicted killer Gonzalo Lopez escaped from a prison bus in Texas, and he slaughtered a family of five during his three weeks outside of the Department of Corrections' control. Regarding the unusual sign, they're not unique to Texas, though seeing one in the Lone Star state should cause any driver to rethink responding to an outstretched hand with its thumb up.
The Other Side of Nowhere
Texas is a massive state, and you can drive for hours along I-10 without seeing much of anything. Still, while there's a whole lot of empty space, much of it is taken up by state and national parks. One of the most picturesque of the latter is Big Bend National Park, which is located about 100 miles south-southwest of Fort Stockton, Texas. Stretching across parts of Texas and Mexico, the park is filled with dinosaur fossils, beautiful vistas, big, starry skies, and more hiking trails than you can see in a single trip.
While Big Bend is a national park, it shares a western border with Big Bend Ranch State Park, which is the largest state park in Texas. It's in that area where hikers might find themselves "Nowhere," or, at least, that's what the sign says. Much of Big Bend Ranch is filled with wide, open spaces across its 311,000 acres that show just how remote it all is, and one empty corner of the park houses a sign that clearly reads "Nowhere."
On the back of the sign, it quite accurately reads, "The Other Side of Nowhere." There's a literal Road to Nowhere, which is a single-lane road that winds its way up a nearby mountain. The sign is the only one in the park that features red lettering, and while it's incredibly remote, it's worth finding and taking a picture with because how often does one get to say that they've actually been to Nowhere?
Cut & Shoot
One of the weirdest signs you might come across in Texas shows the way to "Cut & Shoot," which doesn't immediately register as a place. In fact, Cut & Shoot is the name of a small town in Texas located about 50 miles north of Houston. You'll see numerous signs with the town's name as you approach, indicating the distance just as you'd see throughout the nation's roads. Of course, the town got its name from an interesting story, making the signs all the stranger.
In 1912, during a community meeting that got incredibly heated, almost leading to violence, members of the town argued over the design of a steeple for its only church. There were arguments over who was allowed to preach at the church, while others were more concerned with land claims among the church's congregation. After things got really heated, local legend says that a young boy got so upset, he uttered a line that ultimately led the townspeople to adopt it as its name.
According to the Texas State Historical Association, the boy yelled, "I'm going to cut around the corner and shoot through the bushes in a minute!" For whatever reason, that line stuck with the adults long enough to adopt Cut & Shoot as the town's name, and it's remained so ever since. Cut & Shoot isn't a large town by any measure, holding a population of around 800 to 1,200 people. Still, if you ever drive through the area, you're guaranteed to see its name emblazoned on a sign.
World's Smallest Buc-ee's
Besides the Alamo, one of the most-visited sites in all of Texas is Buc-ee's, the world's largest convenience store. As of writing, there were 36 Buc-ee's locations spread across the state, and they're visited by folks who not only need gas, but who want to partake of the store's many edible items, merch, and more. While Buc-ee's gas stations are expanding to new states, the brand is fundamentally Texan. The state houses the largest Buc-ee's in Luling, Texas, but it also features the smallest.
If you find yourself driving on U.S. 90 between Sanderson and Marathon, you'll find a sign advertising the "World's Smallest Buc-ee's inexplicably sitting alongside the road. The site, which appeared briefly in 2022 and was removed soon after, returned in 2023 with the sign, though it's unlike any Buc-ee's you'd find elsewhere. It's more of an art installation celebrating the Texas chain and featuring the store's name and mascot.
The building is a small cinderblock affair with a single door, and the whole thing is surrounded by a fence. It features a legit historical marker that reads, "Originally established April 1st, 2022, this Buc-ee's location served the area faithfully despite its lack of operating hours, bathrooms, employees, or a home decor section. It was an important content stop for weary Instagram influencers and other travelers on the famous Marfa trail." If you pass it at high speed, there's a good chance you'll feel compelled to make a U-turn to snap some pics.
Feeding, Enticing, or Molesting Alligators is Prohibited
Most people are taught at a young age that you shouldn't feed wildlife, as it can make them dependent on people while putting you and others in unnecessary danger. Feed a few coyotes, and they won't be so eager to run away from people, nor will they rely on their own skills to find food. For those who never learned this lesson, Texas has a sign that should keep people away.
This sign comes in many forms, with one of the funniest reading "Feeding, Enticing, or Molesting Alligators is Prohibited." Similar signs warn against doing the same to armadillos, which might seem strange, but they can transmit leprosy to humans, so you really shouldn't mess with them. Alligators aren't as cuddly and cute, but people still engage with them in the wild when they shouldn't, hence the sign. It's not just a matter of personal safety, either, as it's also a violation of state law to mess with a wild gator.