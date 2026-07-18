5 Of The Strangest Road Signs You'll Find Only In Texas

Texas is a massive state, and you can drive for hours along I-10 without seeing much of anything. Still, while there's a whole lot of empty space, much of it is taken up by state and national parks. One of the most picturesque of the latter is Big Bend National Park, which is located about 100 miles south-southwest of Fort Stockton, Texas. Stretching across parts of Texas and Mexico, the park is filled with dinosaur fossils, beautiful vistas, big, starry skies, and more hiking trails than you can see in a single trip.

While Big Bend is a national park, it shares a western border with Big Bend Ranch State Park, which is the largest state park in Texas. It's in that area where hikers might find themselves "Nowhere," or, at least, that's what the sign says. Much of Big Bend Ranch is filled with wide, open spaces across its 311,000 acres that show just how remote it all is, and one empty corner of the park houses a sign that clearly reads "Nowhere."

On the back of the sign, it quite accurately reads, "The Other Side of Nowhere." There's a literal Road to Nowhere, which is a single-lane road that winds its way up a nearby mountain. The sign is the only one in the park that features red lettering, and while it's incredibly remote, it's worth finding and taking a picture with because how often does one get to say that they've actually been to Nowhere?